LUSAKA— WEDNESDAY, December 8th 2021
The opposition Patriotic Front has instructed members of Parliament to commence the process of impeaching Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti.
This follows the Speaker’s ruling that seats that were nullified are vacant, despite affected parties appealing in the Constitutional Court.
And speaking when he addressed the media at the party secretariat today, PF vice president Given Lubinda described the Speaker’s ruling as nonsensical.
Hon Lubinda said he felt sorry for the Speaker as she delivered her ruling on Wednesday.
He added that the quivering of her voice could indicate that she really could have been acting under a spell.
Hon Lubinda argued that the Speaker is only mandated to chair meetings in the National Assembly as opposed to interpreting the Law.
He further argued that the said seats can only be declared vacant upon final determination by the Constitutional Court.
He cited a number of cases where Members of Parliament continued serving after their seats were nullified because they appealed in the Constitutional Court.
“This matter was not coming for the first time. Numerous members whose seats were nullified in the past continued serving awaiting determination from the concourt. Numerous cases can be cited. She should have been informed that Matibini dealt with a similar matter in the case of GBM,” he said.
“Madam Speaker should be quickly reminded that her role is to chair meetings of the legislature whose functions are limited to legislating not interpreting the law. It’s authority ends at legislating……If a gentleman who was a judge was told by his fellow judges to stop interpreting the law, can a speaker who has never been a judge be given more powers?”
Hon Lubinda however blamed President Hakainde Hichilema for appointing the latter as a Speaker.
He wondered how a person of the Speaker’s experience, “highly talked about by her appointing authority” could she make such a mistake.
He said even a social studies pupil would know better.
The party vice president challenged her advisers to own up and inform the general public that they didn’t advise her to write such a judgement.
“Where were all those advisers when Madam Speaker was writing such a nonsensical ruling? Advisers you’re there to serve the Zambian people. Own up and tell us you didn’t tell her to do that because if you fail you will be held accountable,” he said.
The party vice president told the nine PF MPs whose seats are nullified to not wait to be vindicated but instead vindicate themselves.
He instructed them to be in Parliament despite Speaker’s ruling which he termed unconstitutional.
And the party has instructed its legal team to ask the Judiciary whether the ruling does not qualify to be deemed nonsensical.
The team has also been tasked to ask whether or not it’s their duty to ensure that they take measures to deter others from bleaching the provisions of the law and ask is the Speaker should go free for commenting on a matter that is still in court.
Hon Lubinda charged that the “propensity” of the Head of State and other officials to do things against the law must not be condoned.
1. The Speaker of the National Assembly has declared Roan Constituency which was being held by former PF member Dr Chishimba Kambwili.
The seat was declared vacant following a point of order raised by Malambo MP Makebi Zulu, who questioned whether Dr Kambwili could remain in the House as a PF MP given, he had publicly declared that he was a member of the opposition NDC.
2. Abstract
The Constitutional Court on 18th February 2020 rendered its judgment in the case of Chishimba Kambwili v Attorney General 2019/CCZ/009. The petitioner, then an estranged Member of Parliament for the ruling Patriotic Front (PF), had his seat declared vacant in February 2019 by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Patrick Matibini, on the ground that by acting as a consultant for an opposition party (under which he was not elected to Parliament), he had crossed the floor.
The Constitutional Court found the action of the Speaker to have been unconstitutional as the office is not vested with power to interpret or resolve constitutional problems. This power is vested in the judiciary and the Speaker, therefore, usurped the powers of the judiciary. However, despite finding that the Speaker acted unconstitutionally in unseating the petitioner, the Constitutional Court dismissed the petition and declined to grant any remedy. This commentary argues that the decision of the Constitutional Court in this respect is incorrect, negates the supremacy of the Constitution and demonstrates lack of appreciation of basic considerations for constitutional adjudication.
(https://scholarship.law.cornell.edu/scr/vol3/iss1/7)
3. Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Sikatele has told the Lusaka High Court that Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini cannot declare the Roan parliamentary seat vacant following the dismissal of the case in which expelled Patriotic Front Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili lost a case in which he was challenging his expulsion from the party because there is an appeal against the Court’s decision in the Court of Appeal.
On October 25, 2018, High Court Judge Maria Kawimbe threw out Kambwili’s case in which he was challenging his expulsion from the party.
But PF secretary general Davies Mwila asked the Court to direct Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini to declare the Roan parliamentary seat vacant.
In responding to this matter through an affidavit, in opposition to affidavit, in support of an application for leave to commence judicial review proceedings, the Deputy Clerk has confirmed having sighted Kambwili’s notice of appeal and memorandum of appeal.
Sikatele further confirmed the expulsion of Kambwili by the Central Committee.
In his application for leave to commence judicial proceedings, Mwila contended that Dr Matibini’s refusal to declare the seat vacant is illegal and against article 72 of the Constitution.
He argued that the Speaker’s decision to give latitude to the court to conclusively deal with the case is unlawful because he allegedly does not possess such authority.
Mwila said that the dismissal of Kabwili’s case by the court means that there was no challenge currently pending in the High Court to challenge the Roan parliamentarian’s expulsion from the ruling PF.
In his matter, Mwila sued the Attorney General as the first respondent.
The PF chief executive officer said by a resolution passed by the PF central committee on July 22 last year, it was resolved to expel Kambwili from the ruling party.
“By a letter dated July 26 last year last, the Honorable Speaker was informed of the decision to expel Honourable Chishimba Kambwili from the membership of the PF and to request that the Roan seat be declared vacant,” Mwila said.
He said on July 27 the same year, Kambwili issued a writ of summons in the High Court challenging his expulsion from the PF on grounds that the central committee never followed the due process.
“That consequently, upon several breaches and contumelious disregard of the court’s orders, an application was made to dismiss the matter for want of prosecution,” Mwila contends.
He submitted that refusing to declare the seat vacant, the Speaker said the court had not yet pronounced itself on the merits of the case to confirm the expulsion or otherwise of Mr Kambwili.
( Zambia 24 an online news paper)