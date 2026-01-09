PF IS AN UNSTOPPABLE MOVEMENT – LUBINDA



THE Patriotic Front has become an unstoppable movement because it is embedded in the hearts of Zambians but should the January 9 and 12, 2026, court ruling be against the former ruling party in two key matters currently before the High Court in Kabwe and Lusaka, the name PF would have to be foregone and an alternative purpose vehicle identified for the 2026 general elections, Given Lubinda has warned.





Mr Lubinda, the PF acting president said the party would be forced to “say goodbye” to the PF name and seek an alternative political vehicle





Mr Lubinda said the future of the former ruling party was hinged on judgements expected on January 9 and 12, relating to the disputes over the legitimacy of a controversial party convention and injunctions that halted the holding of an elective convention.





He expressed confidence that the rulings would go in PF’s favour, but admitted that an adverse outcome would effectively bury the PF name.



“If the judgements do not go our way, then the PF, as a name, will be dead. But the spirit of the PF cannot die because the PF is not just a piece of paper. It is the members. It is a movement that is unstoppable,” he said.





Mr Lubinda blamed the ruling UPND and state institutions for what he described as deliberate interference that has deepened confusion within the opposition party.





He cited Parliament’s refusal to recognise letters from PF officials notifying the National Assembly of leadership changes following the reconciliation of Miles Sampa with the party, including the appointment of Raphael Nakacinda as secretary general and the decision to replace Brian Mundubile as Leader of the Opposition.





He also accused President Hakainde Hichilema of legitimising factional confusion by publicly associating with and recognising Robert Chabinga as Leader of the Opposition, despite internal PF decisions to the contrary.





Mr Lubinda explained that the core legal dispute in the Lusaka High Court centres on whether the October 24, 2023 convention, which produced rival leaders, was held in line with the PF constitution.





He said PF members of Parliament, represented by Stephen Kampyongo, testified that the meeting did not meet constitutional requirements, while key respondents either did not testify or admitted limited knowledge of how the convention was conducted.





Mr Lubinda said an ex parte injunction obtained by Morgan Ng’ona barred the PF from holding a convention or using party structures and materials.





PF has challenged the injunction on the grounds that the applicants allegedly lack locus standi, arguing that earlier court decisions upheld their expulsion from the party.





Mr Lubinda insisted PF structures remain intact nationwide and that members are already mobilising ahead of a possible elective convention. However, he stressed that time is no longer on the party’s side.

“If this last hope fails, we will have no option but to find another umbrella to prepare for the 2026 general elections,” he said.



