PF is finished; Edgar Lungu will never stand as president, he tried UKWA it failed, now he is in Tonse, it’s going nowhere, says Fred M’membe

[MUST WATCH]: M’MEMBE SYMPATHIZES WITH ECL



…calls on Zambians to unite in order to uproot UPND in 2026









Socialist Party (SP) President Dr Fred M’membe says if Zambians won’t change government next year, they will bury former Republican President Dr Edgar Lungu.



Dr. M’membe claims that the UPND are harassing him so that he dies of depression.



He says the UPND are on rampage grabbing his property saying that is tantamount to killing him.





The Socialist Party leader further says President Hakainde Hichilema has managed to destroy the Patriotic Front (PF) which the former Head of State wanted to contest on.





He also said President Lungu has been barred from standing as a Republican President until his death.



“If you are not careful in changing government next year, you will bury ECL (Edgar Chagwa Lungu). They want to kill him by grabbing his property so that he dies of depression. ECL is trying so hard to defend himself but he won’t manage alone,” he said.





“HH is today controlling PF. He first gave PF leadership to Miles Sampa, after seeing that they are not controlling him, they gave it to Robert Chabinga. And today I hear they want to give it to Dr. Chitalu Chilufya. PF is gone, because UPND has destroyed it.”





Dr. M’membe said in as much as President Lungu is trying by all means to save the party, it is not going to be easy.





“ECL has been barred from standing until his death. He tried to come up with UKA, it couldn’t stand. Now he is trying to come up with Tonse Alliance but even that it may not go anywhere. Most of these PF officials may die in prison if you won’t change government. I also have relatives in prison such as Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM), even Stephen Kampyongo is my young brother and his wife is in prison today,” he stated.





“Does it mean only PF members are the only ones who break the law? They (UPND) even came up with what they are calling Financial Crimes Court for PF members. You can’t govern a country like that.”





Dr. M’membe further claimed that if there will be no change of government, former Petauke Central MP Hon Emmanuel Jay Banda may return back to Zambia a dead person.





He also condemned the UPND government for grabbing land from the Lungu family saying even President Hichilema has huge farms in Southern Province and no one has grabbed land from him.