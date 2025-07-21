🇿🇲 MORNING WIRE | What You Must Know



⚡ “PF is not part of Tonse and will never be” — Chabinga distances faction from ruling alliance, takes credit for ECZ ban





Patriotic Front (PF) acting president Robert Chabinga has declared that his faction of the party is not, and will never be, part of the ruling Tonse Alliance.





Addressing a press briefing in Lusaka, Chabinga took full credit for the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s (ECZ) decision to bar PF regalia in the ongoing Mfuwe by-election campaigns, stating that he issued the directive himself.





“It’s not ECZ that banned the regalia, it’s me. PF is not participating in the election, so why should anyone use our regalia?” Chabinga said.





The by-election, scheduled for August 7, was triggered by the conviction of former MP Maureen Mabonga.





Chabinga warned that any use of PF identity without his blessing would be met with “beatings” and legal action, asserting himself as the only legitimate leader of the PF.





He also dismissed claims that President Hichilema sent him to South Africa to retrieve Edgar Lungu’s remains, saying his absence from Parliament was unrelated and warning critics like Emmanuel Mwamba and Sishuwa Sishuwa to “stay in their lane.”





Chabinga further ruled out any PF convention being held by the Lubinda-led faction without his approval, vowing to secure the party secretariat post-Lungu’s burial.





“There will be chaos. If you hear people have been beaten, don’t arrest anyone else—arrest me,” he added.



⬆️ ZNS takes action, police warn: Share Rhodah’s videos at the cost of your freedom





The Zambia Police Service has launched an investigation into the leaked intimate videos involving celebrated sprinter and ZNS sergeant Rhodah Njobvu and correctional officer Lumeka Katundu.





The videos, which have gone viral across platforms, show the athlete in explicit acts and have stirred nationwide debate on digital ethics, consent, and professional conduct.





Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga reminded the public that possession, circulation, or production of obscene material is a criminal offence under Section 177 of the Penal Code.



“Forward that clip and you forward yourself into trouble,” he warned.





Meanwhile, Rhodah has publicly apologized, expressing deep remorse for the embarrassment caused to her family, fans, and the country.



Zambia National Service has commenced disciplinary proceedings, calling the scandal “unacceptable and contrary to institutional standards.”





🎙️ Chitimukulu loses another son, Bemba royal house in mourning



The Bemba Royal Establishment is mourning the death of Mwamba Kanyata, son to Paramount Chief Chitimukulu. This comes just four months after the death of his younger brother, Kanyata Kanyata, in March.





Funeral proceedings are being held at the two white houses near the football pitch in Chitimukulu Village, with burial scheduled for tomorrow at Kashika Royal Graveyard.





Mourners have been advised not to go to the Chitimukulu Palace for any funeral-related activities, in line with royal protocol.



