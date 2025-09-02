PF IS NOT SHRINKING..the more the UPND govt tries to kill it, the more the people rally behind the party, says Hon Grerford Monde

PF IS NOT SHRINKING



….the more the UPND govt tries to kill it, the more the people rally behind the party, says Hon Monde





Lusaka… Tuesday September 2, 2025 – Senior Patriotic Front (PF) member Hon Grerford Monde says the more the UPND government tries to kill the former ruling party PF, the more the people are rallying behind it.





Hon Monde said the PF is not shrinking but gaining momentum and support.



He stated that if Robert Chibinga, who is supported by the entire UPND machinery, call for a meeting, less than 100 supported people will attend that meeting but that if the PF under the acting President Given Lubinda call for a meeting in Heroes Stadium, it will be full to capacity.





The former Minister of Agriculture further said this should worry the UPND government as their attempts to kill the PF is not working.





He said this when he featured on 5 FM’s Burning Issue radio Programme in Lusaka.



“You can even see today that Hon Miles Sampa, despite him coming out in the open, the party is not given back to the rightful owners. You saw what looked like a mere meeting turned out into a convention, with full protection of government. The police were there to stop the full owners of the party. And these are the same issues we were arguing in court to ensure that we get back the party,” he said.





“Yesterday, Zambians woke up to a very saddening and rude shock when Robert Chibinga went to attack all members of the PF about the convention. I liked one analysis by one Ken Dumbo who said on his page that if you see a blind man telling you that I will stone you then it should tell you that he is actually stepping on a stone. This illustrates the confidence that an ordinary Member of Parliament can come up with such warnings. This is not the first time that Chabinga is issuing such threats, earlier he warned of dealing with anyone wearing PF regalia during by-elections and we saw an enforcement from government.”





Hon Monde further stated that from the onset, the UPND has targeted the largest opposition political party in Zambia with a lot of MPs, which is the PF.





He indicated that because of their failure to deliver, they are in a hurry to kill the opposition.





Hon Monde emphasized that if the UPND wants to kill the PF on paper, the people will rally behind a political party which will be endorsed by the PF leadership.