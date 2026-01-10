PF is now UPND – 2026 Elections



We’re wasting time treating PF as an opposition when it’s not even opposition. It’s a side chick of UPND. The voting in parliament already shows that.





The first faction and legal holder of PF is Chabinga; he’s the only one who can issue certificates for anyone to stand for an election. He’ll hold onto those papers until election day with the support of his boyfriend, UPND. He carrying a number of MP wisshing to be readopted on PF or UPND.There is no doubt even in a foolish mind that Chabinga is UPND; so no opposition from PF in 2026 elections.





The second faction of PF, which doesn’t have papers, the busy fighting amongst themselves for their members blessing. Even if they had the papers, they’re in a mess they’ve failed to resolve for passed 3 years, and you think they’ll sort it out in 3 months? Do you see them agreeing? Can we at least be intelligent. They will be no convection mark my words.Their disagreements and indecision will be evident even on election day. General elections are not joke to going like that. So, no opposition from PF.





These two scenarios only help UPND win 2026 with a landslide. PF should now should be considered part of UPND, either by the foolishness of Chabinga or the dullness of the Lubinda group’s failed attempt to work together. The may have the numbers in members but they wont participate with current status. They have the largest number of oppositions MPs? Those MPs 80% is it 55 are now UPND.





In the end, one plus one is two, regardless of what you’re feeling. These two PF factions, knowingly or unknowingly, are working to reelect UPND. It’s just the truth. From now on, any opposition leader should consider PF part of UPND. Leave PF and join other parties, unless you’re supporting UPND, which is also your choice.



Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe