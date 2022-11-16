PF Hardly Leave Anyone Behind:

‘PF is united and this is one aspect that can’t be taken away from this slowly dying political party’

If only political parties would emulate how united PF members or all those who are friends with the party are, they would have nothing to worry about on politics or propaganda.

The problems Saboi Imboela, Chilufya Tayali, and Sean Tembo have been going through politically could be of their own making but it must worry UPND as sooner or later, Zambians will start sympathising with misguided political activists. Remember, a friend in calamities even in self inflicted or induces pain is a friend indeed.

It is time the UPND started organising its political allies and bloggers to peacefully counter the misleading picture being introduced by PF in the political arena to the masses.

PF may be problematic in several ways but when it comes to helping one another no political party in Zambia can be as sympathetic or empathetic as this party.

PF protects and supports its bloggers, opposition political parties the party is working with and anyone who favourably mentions the name “PF”. Saboi Imboela, Chilufya Tayali, Sean Tembo and journalists supporting PF cause have been helped by the party.

If this gesture doesn’t mean anything to the UPND government and the party, then there is less or no understanding of how powerful those who work together in confusion are however wrong or mistaken they could be. PF has just proven to the UPND that it is more united and misguidedly organised than the government that is hardly organised.

Here is the emphasis, this is not to say that the PF, Saboi Imboela, Chilufya Tayali, and Sean Tembo have been 99.9 % right for defaming the President or their failure to provide constructive checks and balances, this is meant to say that PF is united even in misguided crusades or self inflicted problems.

UPND government must learn the art of embracing its media teams, bloggers who favour its leadership, and the opposition political parties that fight along side the party.

As an alliance in government, you can’t be looking disintegrated whilst the opposition political parties are united against you.

United you stand, divided you fall!

