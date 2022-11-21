PF Is Using Other Political Parties To Fight For Survival- Percy Chanda

PRESS STATEMENT
21 ST NOVEMBER 2022
PF IS USING OTHER POLITICAL PARTIES TO FIGHT FOR SURVIVAL
One wonders if indeed some our opposition political leaders are capable of leading this Country when they fail to see how PF is manipulating them to fight its own corruption cases. Out of desperation PF and its Allies have even embarked on a futile mission of impeaching President HH. Let them go ahead, we only wish them the best of luck as we meet them in Court.
As the fight against corruption heightens PF is panicking and doing things out of fear of going to prison. After realizing what will come out of the audit from the Ministry of Defence, PF has embarked on recruiting other opposition political parties to help them fight for survival. PF knows too well about the shoddy deals at the Ministry of Defence. Therefore, it’s only myopic opposition leaders that can choose to associate with PF. We hope there is nothing like ka something from PF.
It’s now evidently clear that the crooks and thieves in PF will not go alone to prison but with a lot of blind followers known as Ba Nkonka Mupulo (mercenaries of ka something). This ka something has hypnotized a lot of people to make noise on behalf of PF. This has created a political vacuum because opposition parties no longer engage Government on issues affecting people but instead make noise with no political content. As long as one is able to insult and fabricate stories against President HH and the New Dawn Government he/she qualifies for social cash transfer from PF.
There is urgent need for some individual political leaders to take a deep self introspection on their conduct. Now, assuming a good number of PF crooks and thieves are sent to prison what will become of their political parties? As New Dawn Government, we need a sober and credible opposition to provide credible checks and balances on behalf of the Zambian people. Our doors are open for anyone with the agenda of bettering the lives of the Zambian people, not those noise makers supporting thieves. We all have just one Zambia, so let’s create harmony and peace to serve the Zambian people prudently.
Percy Chanda
UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter
Yes my dear friend from same school of thought at LBSS,
PF are afraid of their own shadows because they hammered a lot. If I may ask one or two questions;
1. When they were in Leadership, when did farmers used to get farm inputs? was it not in February?
2. When they were in leadership, did they manage to give out CDF ka ZMK1.2m to all constituencies? Mwaletwala kwisa ulupilya?
Bonus question: Ba Lubinda Muzungu bele, when pensioneers were sleeping in rains during your time did your government attended to them?
Ba Chanda has started using divide and rule tactics. Does he think all the opposition members of different parties are dull and can’t reason properly? Upnd, just put your house in order because your precious time is ticking away. Mukashala muli mwamoneni ka.
Just for your record, when PF was in power, there was only one credible opposition, UPND that is why it is now in government. If you are honest and a normal Zambian, point at one party that has not become a surrogate of PF because of ka something.
Under normal circumstance when a criminal, for example an armed robber is arrested, who can come out openly saying this is my friend you are arresting? Even members of the same gang go into hiding. But what do you see happening now to the so called opposition parties?
No this one is a Zambian bla bla, how many criminals are in police custody and prison are they ready to stand with in solidarity? Is it because PF is full of better criminals and surrogates with ka something? STUPID IDIOTS.
Most of these political parties following pf don’t know what they are doing. Following blindly just because of poverty and hunger. Most of pf senior leaders will be in jail and these one man parties will go hungry and their names will be dented. Non of them are giving checks and balances , everyday following pf Kuma press briefings not knowing pf is using them for survival. Pf is panicking big time, mundubile is losing his mind. Audit will reveal alot and I doubt if pf will have presidential candidate for 2026.those supporting pf are doing it in futility cz pf is not taking them anywhere.