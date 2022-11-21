PF Is Using Other Political Parties To Fight For Survival- Percy Chanda

PRESS STATEMENT

21 ST NOVEMBER 2022

PF IS USING OTHER POLITICAL PARTIES TO FIGHT FOR SURVIVAL

One wonders if indeed some our opposition political leaders are capable of leading this Country when they fail to see how PF is manipulating them to fight its own corruption cases. Out of desperation PF and its Allies have even embarked on a futile mission of impeaching President HH. Let them go ahead, we only wish them the best of luck as we meet them in Court.

As the fight against corruption heightens PF is panicking and doing things out of fear of going to prison. After realizing what will come out of the audit from the Ministry of Defence, PF has embarked on recruiting other opposition political parties to help them fight for survival. PF knows too well about the shoddy deals at the Ministry of Defence. Therefore, it’s only myopic opposition leaders that can choose to associate with PF. We hope there is nothing like ka something from PF.

It’s now evidently clear that the crooks and thieves in PF will not go alone to prison but with a lot of blind followers known as Ba Nkonka Mupulo (mercenaries of ka something). This ka something has hypnotized a lot of people to make noise on behalf of PF. This has created a political vacuum because opposition parties no longer engage Government on issues affecting people but instead make noise with no political content. As long as one is able to insult and fabricate stories against President HH and the New Dawn Government he/she qualifies for social cash transfer from PF.

There is urgent need for some individual political leaders to take a deep self introspection on their conduct. Now, assuming a good number of PF crooks and thieves are sent to prison what will become of their political parties? As New Dawn Government, we need a sober and credible opposition to provide credible checks and balances on behalf of the Zambian people. Our doors are open for anyone with the agenda of bettering the lives of the Zambian people, not those noise makers supporting thieves. We all have just one Zambia, so let’s create harmony and peace to serve the Zambian people prudently.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter