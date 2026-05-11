PF KITWE MAYOR MPASA MWAYA SEEKS UPND ADOPTION FOR CHIMWEMWE PARLIAMENTARY SEAT

MPASA MWAYA SEEKS UPND ADOPTION FOR CHIMWEMWE PARLIAMENTARY SEAT



Kitwe Mayor Mpasa Mwaya says she is honored to have participated in the UPND adoption interviews held on May 10, 2026, as she seeks to contest the Chimwemwe Constituency parliamentary seat under the ruling party.





Ms. Mwaya said her decision to seek adoption was driven by her desire to serve under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema and contribute to the implementation of the government’s developmental agenda for Zambia.





She explained that her experience as Mayor had given her deeper insight into policy implementation and strengthened her understanding of the connection between central government programmes and local communities.





Ms. Mwaya noted that her leadership journey began when she served as councillor for Itimpi Ward from 2016 to 2021, adding that the experience had prepared her for higher responsibility.





She stated that her combined experience at both ward and city leadership levels had equipped her with the capacity to effectively represent the people of Chimwemwe Constituency in Parliament.