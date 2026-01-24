PF LAWMAKERS CONGRATULATE MUNDUBILE ON TONSE ALLIANCE CHAIRMANSHIP BID

A group of Patriotic Front (PF) and Independent Members of Parliament have congratulated Hon. Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile following his successful filing of nominations to contest the position of Chairperson of the Tonse Alliance.

Speaking on behalf of 40 PF MPs who endorsed Hon. Mundubile’s candidature, Acting Spokesperson Mr. Francis Robert Kapyanga said the move signalled decisive leadership at a time when the opposition required clarity and unity ahead of the 2026 General Elections.

He stated that Hon. Mundubile’s decision to contest reflected “clarity of purpose, courage, and responsiveness to the calls of the Zambian people.”

The lawmakers noted that the Tonse Alliance Parliamentary Liaison Chairperson had demonstrated readiness to provide direction and rally progressive forces, adding that his decision showed a commitment “to mobilise and reposition progressive forces toward electoral victory.”

However, the MPs expressed concern over continued indecision within the Patriotic Front, citing the failure to convene a legitimate party conference with only months remaining before nominations.

Mr. Kapyanga said the actions of some party leaders had “undermined cohesion, suppressed internal democracy, and weakened the party’s readiness.”

The statement further urged PF structures across the country to unite behind Hon. Mundubile, whom the MPs described as a stabilising figure capable of restoring focus and direction.

Party members were also reminded to remain anchored in the founding values of the party, guided by the legacy of former Presidents Michael Chilufya Sata and Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

The lawmakers reaffirmed their commitment to the Tonse Alliance, noting that it remained “a critical political vehicle that must be protected, strengthened, and defended” against any attempts to weaken it.

They have called on the Patriotic Front to set aside personal interests and recommit to its founding principles of unity, discipline and service to the people of Zambia.

The statement was issued by Mr. Francis Robert Kapyanga, MP, Acting Spokesperson for 31 Patriotic Front and Independent Members of Parliament, on behalf of the Brian Mundubile (BM8) Campaign Secretariat.