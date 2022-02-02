PF LAWYERS UP IN ARMS

…if we don’t pay, they’ll sue individual MPs – Chilangwa

By Kombe Mataka

THE support we are getting from members of Parliament is pathetic, says PF acting secretary general Nixon Chilangwa.

Speaking during a meeting with the former ruling party ‘alliance partners’ on Sunday, Chilangwa who was flanked by party acting president Given Lubinda said response and contribution of members of parliament was very disappointing.

“I should also hasten to say I am very disappointed the number of members of parliament here today does not represent PF. This is the reason why we are having challenges as a party. The last 48 hours, me and Hon Lubinda, Hon [Brian] Mundubile have been working to try and liquidate the dues that we owe the lawyers for all your cases and what kind of support are we getting from you, hon members of parliament? You can’t tell,” Chilangwa asked.

“Yesterday [Saturday], we finished after 22:00 hours. The other day [Friday], after 23:00 hours because lawyers are up in arms. They are saying, ‘if we don’t pay, we shall sue individual members of parliament’,” he disclosed.

“We don’t want a situation where each member of parliament is being sued individually. We are doing a lot for our party every day to ensure that we look for resources so that you can do your work without too much problems. But the kind of support that we are getting from members of parliament is pathetic.”

Chilangwa said he was aware that some members of parliament were not in their constituencies.

He said it was disappointing that those MPs were not present to campaign for the party in the Kabwata Constituency by-election.

“You know that 80 per cent of members of parliament are in Lusaka. They are right here in Lusaka, but they are not here. They are not in Kabwata. They are not in their wards,” he said before he realised that his party media team was broadcasting the programme live. “Are you broadcasting? Anyway truth be told. Members of parliament are not doing what they are supposed to be doing. And it’s totally unacceptable. So that was not meant for broadcasting.”

And alliance partner Saboi Imboela said there was need for a strong PF. “We need a strong PF. I am sure everybody in the country and those that voted for them [UPND] can see now that what they promised, so many things. It is clear each and every day that they are unable to fulfil those promises. But if there is no alternative it’s going to be difficult for people to make a decision in 2026,” said Imboela of the Chishimba Kambwili NDC faction.

“It’s unheard of that you don’t have a member of parliament in 2021 and form government in 2026 – just over a period of five years. The PF have 60 MPs. That is not a joke. So all of us are relying on you. Stay united and stay strong. Do the right thing. You are carrying all of us as opposition.”

Christian Coalition president Dan Pule said: “We stood with you when you were in government. We are standing with you. Make no mistake, the 2026 elections will be more fierce. You remember how UNIP preserved some seats in Northern Zambia and Eastern Zambia and the following election, they lost virtually all of them. So let us remain united and focused.”

“President HH (Hakainde Hichilema) is a weak President to defeat,” said Pule who sponsored the petition before the Constitutional Court that allowed Edgar Lungu contest presidential polls for a third time.

And Citizens Democratic Party leader Robert Mwanza said it was disappointing to note the poor attendance of MPs at the meeting.

“What happens between now and convention and going forward will determine where PF is going. If things are being handled in this manner, we will have a problem in 2026. The ball is in your court,” noted Mwanza said. “If you are disintegrated tough luck.”

Zambian Republican Party president Wright Musoma said PF would rise again.

“PF failed last year in August but PF is a champion. And those thinking otherwise are mistaken,” said Musoma. “What is important is just to undo the tag that has been thrown at you…records are meant to be broken.”

And New Congress Party leader Peter Chanda said the PF should win the Kabwata by-election at all costs.

“This will send a message to the UPND. The battle is still between the UPND and Patriotic Front. The battle is not over,” said Chanda.-The Mast