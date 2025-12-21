PF LEADERS ADVISED TO IDENTIFY A PARTY TO WORK WITH AHEAD OF NEXT YEAR’S ELECTIONS





By Cecilia Zyambo



Governance Expert Gilbert Chisenga has advised opposition Patriotic Front-PF leaders to set aside their differences and identify a political party they can work with to secure their place on the ballot in next year’s general elections.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Chisenga says while the PF remains one of the strongest and most popular opposition parties in the country, party leaders must put aside selfish interests to ensure unity and effectiveness.





He has expressed concern that pf members have spent the past four years in internal disputes, with only about eight months remaining before the general elections.





Mr. Chisenga has further called on all opposition parties to unite and collaborate if they hope to challenge and defeat the ruling UPND in next year’s polls.



PHOENIX NEWS