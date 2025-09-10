PF LEADERS ARE PAYING FOR WHAT THEY DID NOT BECAUSE OF HAKAINDE – TAYALI

By Chilufya Tayali

HEAVEN AND HELL ARE HERE ON EARTH SOME PF LEADERS ARE PAYING FOR WHAT THEY DID NOT BECAUSE OF HAKAINDE



=================

My dad used to say that Heaven isn’t some distant place you go after death, it’s the life you live today, and what unfolds tomorrow based on how you treat others now.





I’m not bitter or vindictive, but I’ll be honest; I have no sympathy for certain former PF leaders who now claim to be suffering under President Hichilema’s leadership. These individuals were arrogant and selfish. They acted as if they owned the country, treating the rest of us as if we didn’t matter.





Let’s be clear, they are not suffering because of Hakainde. They are facing the consequences of their own actions.





Show me one former PF leader who is genuinely suffering due to injustice at the hands of President Hichilema. Most of them are facing real charges, and many more have yet to be held accountable for other wrongdoings. They’re as guilty as they come.





In fact, Hakainde has been remarkably lenient. He’s allowed the law to take its course. If he hadn’t, they wouldn’t even have the privilege of going through court proceedings or appealing their short sentences.





Some might say I’m suffering too (since I am in exile). But that’s not true. I’m being shaped, refined, for what lies ahead. God is preparing me for tomorrow. That’s why I’ve never truly suffered.





Despite a few challenges, God has looked after me well. And let’s be honest, even you don’t view me the same way you view those who looted and betrayed the nation.





I just needed to put this on record: those who once thought we were nothing, who did all manner of wrong things, are now paying the price. Because hell isn’t some far-off place, it’s right here, shaped by the choices we make today.





Let this be a reminder to those in power now: don’t be arrogant or selfish. One day, you too will be held accountable, and you will remember us.





Be kind to others. Otherwise, your time will come.



TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!