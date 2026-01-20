PF LEADERS URGED TO RESOLVE INTERNAL WRANGLES AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS





By Constance Shilengwe



FORMER Mikomfwa Ward Councillor, Victor Bowa, has appealed to the Patriotic Front (PF) top leadership to restore unity within the party as Zambia prepares for the 2026 general elections.





Speaking to RoanFM, Mr. Bowa expressed concern that ongoing disagreements at the party’s top echelons have disrupted its direction, leaving the voice of the opposition effectively muted in the district.





He urged PF leaders to find a lasting solution to the internal disputes rather than proceeding with Robert Chabinga, who has reportedly endorsed the United Party for National Development (UPND).





Despite the wrangles at the top, Mr. Bowa noted that the PF structures at the grassroots level remain intact, much like they were in 2021. He stressed the importance of addressing leadership disputes promptly to ensure the party is well-positioned to contest the upcoming elections effectively.



RoanFM Newsroom