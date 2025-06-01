PF  LEADERS VISITS INCARCERATED MPS & OTHERS AT LUSAKA REMAND PRISON

PATRIOTIC FRONT LEADERS VISITS INCARCERATED MPS & OTHERS AT LUSAKA REMAND PRISON.





Patriotic Front Senior leaders led by the Vice President and Acting Tonse Alliance Chairman Hon. Given Lubinda pays a solidarity visit to incarcerated political prisoners Hon. Munir Zulu, Hon. Mary Mabonga, Mrs. Kampyongo, and Gabriel Banda at Lusaka Remand Prison.





The delegation includes; NCP President Mr. Peter Chanda, ZRP President Mr. Wright Musoma, Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General and Lundazi member of parliament Hon. Brenda Nyirenda, Hon. Sylvia Chalikosa MCC, Tonse Alliance National Deputy Chairlady Ms. Charity Kapona MCC, Kabwata grassroot strongman Danny Yenga MCC and Tonse Alliance Lumezi aspiring candidate Goodson Banda, among others.





The leaders were happy to find the Four leaders in high spirit, resolute and far from being broken and encouraged them to continue being strong, reaffirming their commitment to justice, human dignity, and standing with the oppressed in times of political persecution.



📸Bernard Kamba