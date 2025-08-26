PF LEADERSHIP ADVISED TO INFORM FORMER FIRST LADY ESTHER LUNGU ON THE NEED TO ELECT NEW PRESIDENT WITHOUT WAITING FOR EDGAR  LUNGU BURIAL

PF LEADERSHIP ADVISED TO INFORM FORMER FIRST LADY ESTHER LUNGU ON THE NEED TO ELECT NEW PRESIDENT WITHOUT WAITING FOR ECL BURIAL





Patriotic Front (PF) member Chanoda Ngwira has called on acting party president Given Lubinda and secretary general Raphael Nakachinda to inform former first lady Esther Lungu that the party intends to hold a convention to elect its leader without waiting for the burial of late former president Edgar Lungu.





Mr. Ngwira warned that delaying the election of a new leader until the burial, whose date remains uncertain due to ongoing legal matters in court, risks further weakening the PF.





Speaking in an interview with Sun FM TV News, Mr. Ngwira said the continued wait will be a window of disorganization not only within the PF but also in the Tonse Alliance.





He further advised Mr. Lubinda to refrain from issuing statements that do not contribute to unity, stressing the importance of distinguishing a party from an alliance.





Mr. Ngwira maintained that within an alliance, no law mandates a partner to resign from their party and join another in order to become president.

