PF LEADERSHIP ADVISED TO INFORM FORMER FIRST LADY ESTHER LUNGU ON THE NEED TO ELECT NEW PRESIDENT WITHOUT WAITING FOR EDGAR  LUNGU BURIAL

PF LEADERSHIP ADVISED TO INFORM FORMER FIRST LADY ESTHER LUNGU ON THE NEED TO ELECT NEW PRESIDENT WITHOUT WAITING FOR ECL BURIAL
By: Sun FM TV Reporter
Patriotic Front (PF) member Chanoda Ngwira has called on acting party president Given Lubinda and secretary general Raphael Nakachinda to inform former first lady Esther Lungu that the party intends to hold a convention to elect its leader without waiting for the burial of late former president Edgar Lungu.
Mr. Ngwira warned that delaying the election of a new leader until the burial, whose date remains uncertain due to ongoing legal matters in court, risks further weakening the PF.
Speaking in an interview with Sun FM TV News, Mr. Ngwira said the continued wait will be a window of disorganization not only within the PF but also in the Tonse Alliance.
He further advised Mr. Lubinda to refrain from issuing statements that do not contribute to unity, stressing the importance of distinguishing a party from an alliance.
Mr. Ngwira maintained that within an alliance, no law mandates a partner to resign from their party and join another in order to become president.
#SunFmTvNews
PF confusion in everything. What has Esther Lungu to do with PF elections? Anyway PF is toxic and must die, will die.
You are now shifting away from Michael SATA’s family which formed PF not Edgar lungu’s family which just inherited.please ask Michael SATA’s family are the owners of that party.
Ruth mbandu doesn’t reason well the ghost is always troubling him.
Lizard monitor, a political party does not belong to a family. Its for all citizens who wish to join it.
100% Well spoken!
I see the great greedness of some people in the PF now.
What i know very well is that the one who founded PF was the late Michael Chilufya Sata (Popularly known by then as King Cobra) with a few others like Chishimba Kambwili and one of the late Dr. Kenneth Kaundas” son i think should be Dr Waza if i am not mistaken and of course his wife Mama Christine Kaseba Sata and others.
When Mr Sata died drama and confusion errupted in PF, there was no respect for the Sata family like we are seeing now for the traitors. Mama Christine Kaseba Sata was being insulted, shouted left and right by the greedy crooks who act like ticks on an animal. Mama Christine Kaseba Sata is still alive, Mulenga Sata is still alive. Today there’s totally no mention of these people who birthed PF in their own home or house but now it is Esther, Tasila, Nakachinda and Zayelo. This is how how society can easily forget and grab what is not theirs and now the likes of Muhabi Lungu, Chanoda Ngwira are outspoken to defend ànd guild on how the leadership of PF should be aligned.
Much as people see lungu as the owner of PF to some extent, yet exactly not but the light was in the hands of Sata so his family should be respected even when people struggle to hold on by all means to what is not theirs.
If the Ssta family are not happy with whatever is happening in PF and remember how they were harrassed and humiliated by lungu thugs in 2015, then whatever you people are fighting for, will terribly fail- it will not succeed because mama CK Sata and the Mulenga Satas are not happy. By errasing them completely on the pàges of PF is a very big mistake, a big blunder you have created or made.
Remember:
1. Lungu was UPND
2. Lubinda was full time UPND
3. Nakachinda the destroyer was full time MMD
4. Muhabi Lungu wss full time MMD
5. So is Chànoda
So the vultures have now fallen otherwise invaded fully on the caucus – PF. But what you have to remember is that whatever goes up must certainly come down.
We are here and await to see the exacly happening thereafter
NIPANO TULI
I see the great greedness of some people in the PF now.
What i know very well is that the one who founded PF was the late Michael Chilufya Sata (Popularly known by then as King Cobra) with a few others like, Guy Scott, Chishimba Kambwili and one of the late Dr. Kenneth Kaundas” son i think should be Dr Waza if i am not mistaken and of course his wife Mama Christine Kaseba Sata and others.
When Mr Sata died drama and confusion errupted in PF, there was no respect for the Sata family like we are seeing now for the traitors. Mama Christine Kaseba Sata was being insulted, shouted left and right by the greedy crooks who act like ticks on an animal. Mama Christine Kaseba Sata is still alive, Mulenga Sata is still alive. Today there’s totally no mention of these people who birthed PF in their own home or house but now it is Esther, Tasila, Nakachinda and Zayelo. This is how how society can easily forget and grab what is not theirs and now the likes of Muhabi Lungu, Chanoda Ngwira are outspoken to defend ànd guild on how the leadership of PF should be aligned.
Much as people see lungu as the owner of PF to some extent, yet exactly not but the light was in the hands of Sata so his family should be respected even when people struggle to hold on by all means to what is not theirs.
If the Ssta family are not happy with whatever is happening in PF and remember how they were harrassed and humiliated by lungu thugs in 2015, then whatever you people are fighting for, will terribly fail- it will not succeed because mama CK Sata and the Mulenga Satas are not happy. By errasing them completely on the pàges of PF is a very big mistake, a big blunder you have created or made.
Remember:
1. Lungu was UPND
2. Lubinda was full time UPND
3. Nakachinda the destroyer was full time MMD
4. Muhabi Lungu wss full time MMD
5. So is Chànoda
So the vultures have now fallen otherwise invaded fully on the caucus – PF. But what you have to remember is that whatever goes up must certainly come down.
We are here and await to see the exacly happening thereafter.
Even the way the Lungu camp mistreated Dr. Guy Scott- the best friend to the late MCS who was also their Party and indeed our Republican Vice President was and still very bad. This is something that is still haunting PF ku South futi yasabuka.
It’s not long that you promised not to do anything until ECL is put to rest . Now you want to go against your words and dishoner ECL. My advise to ECL to watch the space as things change after a new leader is chosen. Look at the Sata family. Look at Mulenga SATA before and after the demise of his father
Esther is now the medium to Edgar Lungu, wherever he is. Remember, none of these clowns have seen and confirmed Chagwa’s remains. This developing story of electing a successor, with permission from Esther is a red flag, which might end up blowing up the cover. Personal opinion.
Is the PF party a cult… PF doesn’t belong to the Lungu family alone. The same with the ruling UPND party. It’s not HH’s party but a national one.
Anyways PFools are a disgruntled bunch and loosers.