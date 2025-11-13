PF LEADERSHIP RACE: MUNDUBILE AND MAKEBI EMERGE AS FRONT-RUNNERS





As the race for the Patriotic Front (PF) Presidency intensifies, two prominent figures; Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu, have emerged as the clear front-runners. Both men enjoy substantial followings within the party, setting the stage for what promises to be a tightly contested leadership battle. The key question, however, remains: who holds the upper hand?





Our analysis places Brian Mundubile slightly ahead in the race, largely due to the significant support he enjoys from a majority of PF Members of Parliament. These MPs, by virtue of their influence, are likely to sway the party’s electoral college ahead of the much-anticipated convention. Mundubile’s extensive engagement with PF structures across the country has allowed him to build a strong grassroots presence. His interpersonal skills and ability to connect with party members were also evident in his successful bid to retain his parliamentary seat, a testament to his political acumen and leadership appeal.





However, his candidacy is not without controversy. Questions linger over alleged benefits he received from government contracts during his tenure as Minister for the Northern Province, an issue that could prove politically costly if it gains traction.





In contrast, Makebi Zulu, a distinguished lawyer and outspoken politician, draws his strength from the PF’s general membership, particularly from ordinary party followers outside formal structures. His legal career has earned him national recognition, but it has also attracted criticism. Some within the party question his moral standing, pointing to his legal representation of controversial figures, including Shadreck Kasanda, who allegedly handed him $5 million linked to the KKIA gold scandal.





Zulu’s critics further accuse him of political opportunism, alleging that he is leveraging the legacy, and even the body—of the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL) for personal political gain. Analysts argue that his apparent prioritization of political ambition over the dignified burial of ECL could alienate some loyal PF supporters.





With both candidates exhibiting distinct strengths and notable vulnerabilities, observers suggest that the PF may ultimately find balance by pairing them on a joint ticket, one as president, the other as running mate.





Whatever the outcome, the PF’s upcoming convention promises to be a defining moment in the party’s quest to reclaim its political relevance ahead of the 2026 general elections.



By Chitalu Kasonde



Ilelanga News