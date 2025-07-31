PF LOSES PART OF ITS SUPPORT BASE AS MEMBERS DEFECT TO THE UPND IN LUPEMBASHI WARD OF MFUWE CONSTITUENCY.





Wed, July 30, 2025



Mfuwe – Some Patriotic Front (PF) officials have defected from the party to join the United Party for National Development (UPND) in Lupembashi Ward of Mfuwe Constituency in Muchinga Province. One of the defectors, Elizabeth Kamimbya, who served as Ward Treasurer, stated that she has seen and appreciates the work the UPND administration has done across the country, which led to her decision to rally behind the UPND and its candidate, Malama Mfunelo.





Kamimbya said she was a dedicated PF member who worked in Lupembashi Ward in Mfuwe Constituency, and she wishes the current elected Councilor for the area had a matching Member of Parliament to ease and accelerate development in the ward and the constituency as a whole. Officials who served in different portfolios in the PF cited the clear developmental programs the UPND administration has implemented in various parts of the country.





The defectors have acknowledged the proactive and inclusive approach of the UPND Administration towards governance, including the non-selective distribution of resources, peace, and goal-oriented leadership poised to enhance national development across the country.





In welcoming the defectors, Chingola lawmaker Chipoka Mulenga said the UPND is a party with room for everyone, as it espouses a national agenda for inclusive governance, steering social and economic change in citizens’ lives. He urged the old members of the UPND to welcome and embrace the new members, emphasizing that politics is a game of big numbers and that national development is inclusive.





Mr. Mulenga sent a clarion call to both new and old members to vote for the UPND candidate, Malama Mfunelo, in the forthcoming Mfuwe parliamentary by-election. He encouraged other members in the ward to spread the message of development by the government as enshrined in the UPND party manifesto.



(C)UPND MEDIA TEAM