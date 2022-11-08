PF MADE A LOT OF MISTAKES – ANTONIO MWANZA



PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Party Media Director Antonio Mwanza has admitted that the PF Party made a lot of mistakes, no wonder they lost power and are now in opposition.



Speaking today morning on Hot FM’s hot seat radio program, Mr Mwanza said the PF Party had degenerated into a grouping of corruption and violence.



“We regret our numerous mistakes. Going by how corrupt, selfish and brutal we as a Party had become, there was no way Zambian’s could have kept us in Office,” he said.



Mr Mwanza confessed that by August, 2021, the PF Party had completely derailed from the original vision of its founder and former Republican President late Michael Chilufya Sata.



“PF was formed on a pro-poor premise. Sata’s vision was to improve lives for all, including those of the poorest Zambians. However, those who took over from him diverted from this vision and we’re sorry,” said Mr Mwanza.



He acknowledged that there was gross economic mismanagement under PF reign, which led to serious hardships among citizens.

“The economy collapsed. It recessed to negative 2.8 percent as at August, 2021 of which it is now at positive 4 percent under our colleagues the UPND. As PF, we can only apologize to the Zambian people for our failure to manage the economy. However, I can assure you that we’re rebranding and we’ll bounce back to power in 2026, especially that Zambian’s have already forgiven us,” he said.



Mr Mwanza argued that the United Party for National Development was bragging of having achieved a lot in one year, yet there is nothing they are doing. He said that UPND were boasting of creating jobs, yet they were just filling-in vacancies.



“Let not the UPND and President Hakainde Sammy Hichilema become comfortable just because PF made mistakes. Let them work for the Zambian people and bring tangible developent. Let Sammy, for example, create real jobs. Otherwise, what they have been doing is just filling-in the vacancies, something which PF was planning to do immediately after winning 2021 general elections,” he said.

In August, 2021, the PF Party were whipped heavily by the 2.8 Disciplinary Committee of the Zambian electorote for various misdeeds, which Mr Mwanza is apologizing about today.



Majority of Zambians are highly doubtful the PF Party will ever bounce back to power, especially also looking at the fact that Zambians never go back to a party they vote out of Office as can be seen from what happened to the United Independence Party (UNIP) and the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD). It is felt largely that the PF Party is headed for political extinction.

Credit: Ubuyantanshi