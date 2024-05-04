PF MEMBERS DEFECT TO UPND IN NALIKWANDA

3/5/24

Some members of the Patriotic Front in Nalikwanda constituency have defected to the ruling UPND today, and were received by the Provincial Vice Chairman for Politics Mr Austin Muneku at Nakanya.

1.Mukosiku Mubita… Constituency Youth Secretary

2.Kwalombota Sishekanu… Nakanya Ward Chairman

3.Bornwell Pumulo

4.Simonda Mutunu

5.Susiku Mubukwanu

6.Kalumiana Muyunda

7.Malumo Mwanalushi

8.Namunji Sinyinda.

Mukosiku Mubita who spoke on behalf of the defectors said President Hakainde Hichilema is fulfilling his campaign promises.

Free Education, the increased CDF which enables rural areas also have meaningful development, the Nalikwanda road which will soon be constructed and the rapid response to the drought disaster in the country.

The Provincial Vice Chairman for Politics welcomed the defectors and told them to feel free and work with the structures to bring more people into UPND as politics is about numbers.

“President Hakainde Hichilema wants a peaceful, united and prosperous Zambia, that’s why he works hard day and night to improve citizens’ welfare” the Provincial Vice Chairman for Politics said.

Issued by:

Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.