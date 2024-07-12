PF Members of Parliament Join the Gen Zed Youth Protest

July 10, 2024
Several Patriotic Front (PF) Members of Parliament joined the Gen Zed Youth Protest, primarily organized by young Zambians to address a range of pressing issues affecting the country. Led by the leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Hon. Brian Mundubile, the MPs showed solidarity with the youth, highlighting their shared demands for better living conditions and government accountability.
The protest has focused on the following key issues:
- High cost of living
- Exorbitant fuel prices
- Historic load shedding
- Police brutality
- Expulsion of 9 members of Parliament
- Rampant unemployment
- Corruption
- Tax holidays for mines
- K13.3 billion externalized
- 10 million people facing hunger
- Skyrocketing bus fares
- Record-high bread prices
- Mealie meal costing K400
The MPs emphasized the importance of addressing the concerns of Zambia’s youth population and demonstrated their commitment to advocating for change.
Protests play a crucial role in a democratic dispensation, serving as a vital mechanism for citizens to express their grievances, demand accountability, and advocate for their rights. In a democracy, the ability to protest is a fundamental right that allows for the free expression of opinions and the mobilization of public support for various causes.
The youth of Gen Zed deserve commendation for their courage, determination, and active participation in the democratic process. By organizing and participating in this protest, they have ensured that their voices are heard on critical issues affecting their lives and futures. Their efforts have brought attention to pressing problems and demonstrated the power of collective action.
Despite being arrested for unlawful assembly two days ago, the youth have shown that they are not just the leaders of tomorrow but also significant influencers and change-makers of today. Their passion and commitment to advocating for better living conditions, transparency, and accountability inspire hope for a brighter future for Zambia. This protest is a testament to their resilience and dedication to making a positive impact on their country.
We need to work together we have only one country and we should not see each other as enemies because Zambia is the only country that God gave us from birth .
We need to speak to each other as brothers and sisters even though we may have different opinions, views, ideas, political , social , religious and economical ideologies . All these rich thinking and ideas are to better our beloved country and its people.
I hope the police does not go with full blown violence and brutality against innocent people. Doing so hardens people and make them feel oppressed, marginalised , threatened , unheard and harassed . Let build a strong foundation of trust and love and see each other as one Zambia , one nation
Trouble is it’s the same rumble rousers