PF Members of Parliament Join the Gen Zed Youth Protest

July 10, 2024

Several Patriotic Front (PF) Members of Parliament joined the Gen Zed Youth Protest, primarily organized by young Zambians to address a range of pressing issues affecting the country. Led by the leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Hon. Brian Mundubile, the MPs showed solidarity with the youth, highlighting their shared demands for better living conditions and government accountability.

The protest has focused on the following key issues:

High cost of living

Exorbitant fuel prices

Historic load shedding

Police brutality

Expulsion of 9 members of Parliament

Rampant unemployment

Corruption

Tax holidays for mines

K13.3 billion externalized

10 million people facing hunger

Skyrocketing bus fares

Record-high bread prices

Mealie meal costing K400

The MPs emphasized the importance of addressing the concerns of Zambia’s youth population and demonstrated their commitment to advocating for change.

Protests play a crucial role in a democratic dispensation, serving as a vital mechanism for citizens to express their grievances, demand accountability, and advocate for their rights. In a democracy, the ability to protest is a fundamental right that allows for the free expression of opinions and the mobilization of public support for various causes.

The youth of Gen Zed deserve commendation for their courage, determination, and active participation in the democratic process. By organizing and participating in this protest, they have ensured that their voices are heard on critical issues affecting their lives and futures. Their efforts have brought attention to pressing problems and demonstrated the power of collective action.

Despite being arrested for unlawful assembly two days ago, the youth have shown that they are not just the leaders of tomorrow but also significant influencers and change-makers of today. Their passion and commitment to advocating for better living conditions, transparency, and accountability inspire hope for a brighter future for Zambia. This protest is a testament to their resilience and dedication to making a positive impact on their country.