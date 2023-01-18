Stembridge Sikalundu

PF MEMBERS THINK CALLING FOR PAYMENT OF COMPANIES OWNED BY PF MEMBERS AS LOCAL CONTRACTORS ZAMBIANS WILL ENJOY MONEY IN CIRCULATION..***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

Not under the president like president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA , no one is going to play with the presidency of a sober and well exposed leader of a country who understands wastage from an informed position . We have seen how PF members tried to misdirect FISP fertilizer for theft , a few carders were cought unparkaging fertiliser and repackaging it in small packages of 5kg , as a demonstration of what farmers were recieving for the year 2022 /23 farming season ,we thank the security wings for apprehending the PF carders , we are also seeing a similar conspiracy where they place a price tag of mealie meal indicating a very higher price of over two hundred .we saw how they posted pictures indicating that there was too much water at lake Kariba ,and so govt should not have announced the hours of load shedding. They came together to denounce the export of electricity ,which they did start and they never stopped even when the problem was worse than now .

We saw how young leaders of political parties were used and made to defame the president just to show the international community and the world over that in Zambia we don’t have any human rights , many zambians did not realise why suddenly the opposition were very eager to champion the issue of GAYSIM in Zambia . Most policies in Zambia and a lot of of sectors require grants and other aid funds to support the good performance of a govt , so the opposition have realised president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is scoring internationally and our relations with great countries has brought and opened the required window for support . They want president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA to fail so that the gay issue is a scheme to dent the UPND govt . We should recall that after imploying teachers and medical persons , Some leaders said president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is a lier to the international community that he was going to employ such a number of civil servsnts , after the president reaffirmed that zambia was going to have free education in addition of these unprecedented decisions after five govts .

Let’s also reflect that PF members have been vocal that zambians are suffering there is no money in circulation because the UPND govt can’t pay the local contractors , in the media it appears a very genuine claim , but in reality it is a criminal move by PF leaders and their members to claim for money they did not do any service for the country . Zambians may recall that 90% of the contractual jobs were given to PF members . This means most of these contractors asking for payment of their companies are PF members wanting to use the people as their shield for political mileage .

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is going to be hated for doing the correct thing and it is my belief that the president will continue to have the people’s support . The UPND govt instituted an Audit on the local debt about the contractors and what they did to demand for such colossal sums of money from govt , prio before elections a zmk 10.4 billion was allocated to pay companies that were to do the feeder roads in the country , mostly from the PF strongholds , an estimated zmk 2.4 billion was paid out to companies owned mainly by PF members as an upfront to work on feeder roads before elections , this money can be catigorised as having been shared and stolen because no job was done by any company in the country to do feeder roads .

We have seen PF members saying there is hunger in Zambia , they have seen it now because when we told them , they said join PF and live better ,they did not know that they were going to experience the same damaged economy their leaders had blinded them with handouts . President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is an excellent leader who is not moved by CRIMINALISED publications intended to decieve zambians and syphon state resources for no job done , zambia is in safe hands . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA MY BELOVED COUNTRY

