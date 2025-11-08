PF MOCKS CHABINGA’S FOUNDING MEMBER CLAIM – “HE WAS IN POLITICAL DIAPERS”





The Patriotic Front (PF) has poured cold water on claims by Mafinga Member of Parliament Robert Chabinga that he was among the party’s founding members, describing his statement as false, laughable, and desperate.





In a statement issued by PF Media Director and First Secretary General Edwin Lifwekelo, the former ruling party said Chabinga was nowhere near the PF when it was formed in 2001 under the leadership of the late President Michael Chilufya Sata.





“Chabinga was in political diapers when the Patriotic Front was being registered in 2001,” Lifwekelo said. “He only joined PF in 2014, long after its formation. It is gullible and ridiculous for him to claim otherwise.”





Lifwekelo further revealed that before joining PF, Chabinga’s political activity was limited to managing affairs for Lewis Mosho, the liquidator of the defunct Post Newspaper, and that he was “barely known” in political circles at the time.





“He was relatively unknown and had no political standing when he joined PF,” the statement reads. “He later became a parliamentary candidate in 2021 and won because of PF’s popularity and the influence of President Edgar Lungu, not because of his own political strength.”





The PF accused Chabinga of allowing himself to be used by what it called “the ruling regime” to destabilize the party from within, warning that such efforts would not succeed.





“Chabinga is a political lightweight being used to advance the agenda of those who want to kill the PF. But he will soon be discarded by his sponsors, and it will end in tears,” Lifwekelo said.





He added that as the PF prepares for leadership elections following the passing of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the party would not entertain opportunists seeking to buy their way into power.





“PF is not for sale,” Lifwekelo warned. “Hijackers with selfish motives will not be allowed to destroy what Michael Sata built with the people. We will defend the party with everything we have.”



Reaffirming the PF’s pro-poor stance, Lifwekelo said the party remains committed to uplifting the lives of ordinary Zambians including drivers, conductors, marketeers, maids, barbers, and salon workers in line with the legacy of its founding leaders.





“Despite attempts by individuals like Chabinga to undermine us, the PF remains strong, united, and focused on rebuilding Zambia into a just and prosperous nation,” he added.





The party has since called on all well-meaning citizens to rally behind the PF in the 2026 elections and “vote out the failed UPND administration.”



©️ KUMWESU | November 8, 2025