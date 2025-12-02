PF MP PRAISES UPND’S GOVERNANCE, CHALLENGES OPPOSITION TO OFFER REAL SOLUTIONS



By: Justin Banda



Patriotic Front (PF) Chama South Member of Parliament Davidson Mung’andu has observed that the opposition is criticizing Government without offering alternative solutions.





Speaking on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Mr. Mung’andu said some politicians place personal and political interests above the welfare of citizens.





He commended the UPND-led Administration for its performance in governance, particularly through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).





Mr. Mung’andu noted that rural water projects financed under the CDF have had significant impact.





He further praised the current Government for ending what he described as wasteful expenditure that was common under the previous Administration.

