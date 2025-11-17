PF MPs at crossroads regarding which platforms to re-contest seats on – Sunday Chanda

PF MPs at crossroads regarding which platforms to re-contest seats on – Sunday



Kanchibiya member of parliament Sunday Chanda (PF) says the circumstances the party finds itself in places him and the others seeking re-adoption on the PF ticket at a crossroads as nobody knows the platform they would re-contest their seats on.





And Chanda said the people of Kanchibiya needed President Hakainde Hichilema for the sort of development the area had achieved, and he was readily available to continue with the development partnership he has had with the UPND administration for the last four years.





Chanda said this when asked if he would accept an invitation from the President to re-contest his Kanchibiya seat on the UPND ticket, or further than that as the President’s running mate in the 2026 general elections.





Asked by Daily Revelation during a recent interview to mention the political party he was intending to re-contest his seat on given the uncertainties brought about by the challenges over the ownership of PF and the impact of the same on those seeking re-adoption and adoptions, Chanda said that was the more reason he said the party he would re-contest under was



