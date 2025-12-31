PF MPS BETRAYING THE COUNTRY- Sampa

PF MPS BETRAYING THE COUNTRY



By Sampa ‘Mwaume’



It breaks my heart to see how PF MPs especially from the north and east have betrayed their people that elected them to dine with the ruling party UPND.





After losing power, PF numbers in parliament declined because a number of MPs like Andrew Lubusha, Sunday Chanda, Sibongile Mwamba, Majory Nakaponda etc started siding with the UPND.





Today Sibongile Mwamba calling herself PF Kasama Central MP can go and parade herself before UPND leaders and unveil a UPND mayoral candidate when her party through the Tonse Alliance is also participating in the by election. Bushe kwena tebuloshi ubu?





UPND has maintained loyalty from 3 provinces in the country from their time in opposition. This I can confess helped our democracy to flourish in some way, more especially when UPND was in opposition.





A constitutional democracy like ours needs strong participation of opposition groups to push those in power towards service delivery. Unfortunately, the UPND wants to capture the nation by remaining the only strong political party, indirectly killing multi-partism participatory democracy.





One thing am certain of is majority MPs in Zambia that have betrayed their political parties in opposition to dine with the ruling party, their political careers ended prematurely. Records are there.





UPND performed exceptionally well as main opposition and has tremendously failed as a ruling party in enhancing our democracy, instead they are shrinking it. Zambians need to think twice and put UPND were it fits most; OPPOSITION.





Even our Chiefs don’t have courage to visit their subjects in jails like we saw in the past when UPND leaders were arrested or jailed in opposition, some Chiefs used to camp in Lusaka for their subjects solidarity. Ours instead they would rather stay quiet or condemn their subjects.



Is it civility, ninsala olo nibu kuwe?