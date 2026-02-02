PF MPS DARE LUBINDA



SOME ‘expelled’ Patriotic Front (PF) lawmakers have accused party faction leader Given Lubinda of being surrounded by amateur politicians, resulting in him making wrong and unjust decisions.





This follows resolutions made on Saturday by a Lubinda-led central committee, which expelled several legislators despite the recent court ruling that Mafinga MP Robert Chabinga is the legitimate PF president.





Among the purportedly expelled MPs include Shiwang’andu’s Stephen Kampyongo, Brian Mundubile of Mporokoso, Lunte’s Mutotwe Kafwaya, Nakonde’s Lukas Simumba, Emmanuel Tembo of Feira, and Francis Kapyanga of Mpika.





These MPs got expelled for having attended what Mr Lubinda’s central committee termed as “illegal Tonse Alliance elections”.





But Mr Simumba and Mr Tembo have rejected the expulsion, saying no official letters have been served to them.



Mr Tembo wondered which legitimate central committee Mr Lubinda used to expel him and other legislators.





“Mr Lubinda claims to be in politics for a long time, but he can’t make a proper decision. As far as I am concerned, no official letter was served to me giving reasons for my expulsion,” he said.





“You see, Mr Lubinda is surrounded by amateur politicians, no wonder he has been making wrong decisions. In fact, what Mr Lubinda is doing is very unZambian.”





And Mr Simumba is unaware of his expulsion, stating that he is still a loyal and bona fide member of PF.





Mr Simumba said he has not received any letter with the party logo indicating that he has been expelled.





“I don’t react to things that are on social media. I’m waiting for the official letter from the purported people saying they have expelled me,” he said.



Zambia Daily Mail