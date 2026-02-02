PF MPS DARE LUBINDA
SOME ‘expelled’ Patriotic Front (PF) lawmakers have accused party faction leader Given Lubinda of being surrounded by amateur politicians, resulting in him making wrong and unjust decisions.
This follows resolutions made on Saturday by a Lubinda-led central committee, which expelled several legislators despite the recent court ruling that Mafinga MP Robert Chabinga is the legitimate PF president.
Among the purportedly expelled MPs include Shiwang’andu’s Stephen Kampyongo, Brian Mundubile of Mporokoso, Lunte’s Mutotwe Kafwaya, Nakonde’s Lukas Simumba, Emmanuel Tembo of Feira, and Francis Kapyanga of Mpika.
These MPs got expelled for having attended what Mr Lubinda’s central committee termed as “illegal Tonse Alliance elections”.
But Mr Simumba and Mr Tembo have rejected the expulsion, saying no official letters have been served to them.
Mr Tembo wondered which legitimate central committee Mr Lubinda used to expel him and other legislators.
“Mr Lubinda claims to be in politics for a long time, but he can’t make a proper decision. As far as I am concerned, no official letter was served to me giving reasons for my expulsion,” he said.
“You see, Mr Lubinda is surrounded by amateur politicians, no wonder he has been making wrong decisions. In fact, what Mr Lubinda is doing is very unZambian.”
And Mr Simumba is unaware of his expulsion, stating that he is still a loyal and bona fide member of PF.
Mr Simumba said he has not received any letter with the party logo indicating that he has been expelled.
“I don’t react to things that are on social media. I’m waiting for the official letter from the purported people saying they have expelled me,” he said.
Zambia Daily Mail
The fact that Zambia Daily Mail, Hakainde’s Vuvuzela is covering Hon Simumba speaks volumes.
Hon Given Lubinda is finally trying to instill Discipline in the Patriotic Front. The Patriotic Front genuine members are solidly behind Hon Lubinda ‘s attempts to bring order and discipline in the Party.
An Indisciplined Party cannot produce a Disciplined government.
It is Indiscipline which produced the 24th October 2023 Illegal PF Conference, birthed Miles Sampa and Robert Chabinga, endorsed illegal Constitutional Amendments in the illegitimate and unconstitutional Bill 7, and now producing Brian Mundubile as President of the Tonse Alliance.
What did you expect the President of the Patriotic Front,Hon Given Lubinda and the Central Committee to do with those MPs who voted for Bill 7? To shower the rebel PF MPs with Kwenu Confetti? The loyalties of those MPs are elsewhere, and once Parliament dissolves, they will join the UPND. Hon Sibongile Mwamba has just shown that in the Kasama Mayoral election.
The Tonse Alliance Confusion is another case.
When the Tonse Alliance was formed, the Patriotic Front was Constitutionally placed as the Anchor Party…The President of the Patriotic Front assumed the Presidency of the Tonse Alliance.
However, Zumani Zimba, Dan Pule
with Brian Mundubile as Co – Conspirator expels the Patriotic Front, the Anchor Party, from the Tonse Alliance. Forms a fake ECL – PF movement and elects Brian Mundubile as Tonse Alliance President..And doing this in the midst of crucial Elections in Chawama and Kasama. Ironically in Chawama, the election was about protecting the legacy of Edgar Lungu, through maintaining the Seat held by his daughter Tasila Lungu …But Zumani Zimba, Dan Pule and Brian Mundubile rocked the boat and expelled the Patriotic Front from the Tonse Alliance, in actual sense an act with potential to paralyze the campaign of the PF candidate who had stood on the FDD ticket !!!! It was only because of the Charismatic skills of Chishimba Kambwili, and the Organizational mantle provided by Lubinda that the PF was able to pull off the victory.
The same people who rocked the boat in Chawama hypocritically turned around and say we have formed the ECL movement to protect the Edgar Lungu legacy! This is utter nonsense.
Where was this ECL movement when Chishimba Kambwili, Given Lubinda, and Miles Sampa were labouring in Chawama to protect Tasila Lungu ‘s Parliamentary seat????
Again, Hon Given Lubinda is on firm ground to expel Brian Mundubile and group from the Patriotic Front. What honestly do you want Honorable Given Lubinda to do?
These people want to completely destroy the Patriotic Front for selfish reasons . Let them join FDD, which has equally left the Tonse Alliance, and not masquerade under a Tonse Alliance, whose Constitution they can’t respect.
We await the PF General Conference which obviously will be held under a Special purpose Vehicle arrangement, which will then be the flag bearer Party for the 2026 Presidential and General Elections.
To Hon Given Lubinda, I have this to say. Zumani Zimba, Dan Pule, Brian Mundubile, Bill 7 Rebels, Tonse Alliance PF rebels are out…and should remain out.
If Makebi Zulu misbehaves, he should equally be out. No one is bigger than the Patriotic Front.
As at now we have Hon Given Lubinda, Hon Chishimba Kambwili, Hon Makebi Zulu, Hon Miles Sampa, Hon Greyford Monde, Mudolo as the remaining candidates for Presidency of the Patriotic Front.
We will do with these.
Thank you.