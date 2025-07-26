PF MPS DEMAND GOVERNMENT APOLOGY TO SOUTH AFRICA OVER LEAKED AUDIO IMPLICATING HON. CHABINGA





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) members of parliament have called on the Zambian government to issue a formal apology to the government of South Africa, following the circulation of a leaked audio allegedly implicating Mafinga MP Robert Chabinga in a plot to bribe a South African judge in the burial case of late president Edgar Lungu.





at a media briefing, Lukashya MP George Chisanga warned that failure to address the contents of the audio could strain diplomatic relations between the two countries.





he emphasized that the allegations, if left unclarified, risk undermining the integrity of South Africa’s judiciary and Zambia’s foreign policy standing.





Chisanga argued that since Mr. Chabinga is officially recognized as PF president and leader of the opposition, South African authorities may interpret his alleged remarks as reflective of Zambia’s political leadership.





he further stated that vice president Mutale Nalumango’s response in parliament effectively confirmed the authenticity of the audio, dismissing claims that it was AI-generated.





meanwhile, Lunte MP Mutotwe Kafwaya expressed concern over what he described as attempts to shield president Hakainde Hichilema from scrutiny, noting that the leaked audio contains direct references to the head of state. he insisted that distancing the president from the issue is inappropriate and undermines public accountability.





the leaked audio, which has sparked widespread debate, allegedly features a conversation between Chabinga and minister of community development Doreen Mwamba, discussing strategies to influence a South African court ruling on the burial of the late president Lungu.