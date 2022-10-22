PF MPs Vow Not To Welcome Kwacha And Kabushi Parliamentarians

We the members of Parliament will be reluctant to welcome to parliament the people who will be elected in the Kwacha and Kabushi by-elections, Mpika Member of Parliament Francis Kapyanga has said.

Mr Kapyanga was speaking during a media briefing by members of the opposition at parliament in Lusaka yesterday.

He said MPs both from the opposition and some from the ruling UPND have expressed displeasure with the disregard that the government institutions are giving to the laws that members are enacting.

Mr Kapyanga called on the Commissioners at the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to stop being toothless and work to protect Zambians.

“The commissioners at the ECZ should not protect the interests of political parties but those of Zambians who they are mandated to protect,” Mr Kapyanga said.

Mr Kapyanga said the commissioners should adhere to the principles that the ECZ is an independent body with a very big responsibility which when mishandled can bring chaos.

And Shiwang’andu MP Stephen Kampyongo said the opposition MPs will not sit back and watch the constitution being raped.

Mr Kampyongo said the circus was not over as PF would make sure to challenge the winners of the elections.

And speaking at the same briefing, leader of the opposition in parliament, Brian Mundubile, said the desire by the UPND to change the constitution should worry Zambians.

Mr Mundubile said it was unfortunate that the courts themselves participated in the injustice that occurred around the two by-elections.

He said the fact that ECZ as an institution openly disobeyed a court order twice and the courts chose to watch was unfortunate.

He said it was a known fact that the judges were going through a lot due to the existence of the Judicial Complaints Commission which was filled with UPND cadres who were mistreating and putting them under pressure.

Mr Mundubile said the turn of events in Kabushi and Kwacha was expected.

He said this was because a government which ascends to power using illegal means would continue using such methods as they went forward.- Daily Nation