PF MUKANDILA LABELS MUNDUBILE’S ACTIONS AS INDISCIPLINE



Patriotic Front (PF) faction acting Secretary General Celestine Mukandila has accused Brian Mundubile of indiscipline after he filed nominations for the Dan Pule-led Tonse Alliance chairmanship, defying party directives.





Mundubile’s Friday nomination contradicted a circular from the Given Lubinda-led PF and Tonse Alliance faction, which deemed the January 31 elective conference illegal. Mundubile later clarified his bid shouldn’t be seen as leaving the PF.





Mukandila emphasized that Mundubile, as a Central Committee member, is bound by collective responsibility. “We are not a banana organisation. The Patriotic Front runs on the premise of rules and procedures,” he said, adding that members were seconded to Tonse Alliance by PF and can be recalled anytime.





He stressed that all PF representatives in Tonse Alliance, including former president Edgar Lungu, were seconded by the party’s Central Committee. “No one should claim independence of their position in the alliance. You are seconded by the party and you can be recalled at any time.”





Mukandila distinguished between division and indiscipline, insisting the party remains united despite some members defying directives. He announced that disciplinary action would be determined after the Kasama mayoral by-election, with a Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders meeting scheduled for February 5.