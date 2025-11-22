PF Must Learn from the events of 2001 and 2006



The UPND was in pole position to unseat the MMD in 2006 when Anderson Mazoka died.





If the UPND had chosen to unite around Acting President Sakwiba Sikota, Levy would have lost that election to Sakwiba. Levy was not only politically weak, but was also not well, physically and the voters knew that.





But when HH, via a “Tonga must Succeed Mazoka” tag removed Sakwiba, it not only divided the UPND but made the voters move to the next big party, the PF. Sata’s fortunes rose on the back of an ailing Levy and a divided UPND.





With the current happenings in the PF, I see a similar outcome. The PF, is not showing unity and is quickly splitting. The reasons are almost the same as those that were with the UPND in 2006.





For PF to succeed, the party Central Committee should have endorsed Lubinda as Lungu’s successor if only to hold the party together and enhance the ability to fight the UPND. The fights around the PF Presidency is fast dividing the PF and voters are now repositioning themselves to look at other political parties for leadership.





HH is not Levy. HH is shrewd and canning and believe me the PF fights are making it easy for his team to completely take the PF out of the equation.





The question that should be asked is, are the people causing divisions in the PF, now, true PF or just joined PF for transactional purposes?