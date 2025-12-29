PF MUST REBUILD AFTER INTERNAL ATTACKS ON DR CHITALU CHILUFYA – CHIEF MABUMBA

PF MUST REBUILD AFTER INTERNAL ATTACKS ON CHILUFYA – CHIEF MABUMBA





Chief Mabumba of the Ushi People of Mansa District in Luapula Province has observed that Patriotic Front (PF) members who maliciously fought Dr. Chitalu Chilufya only ended up destroying their own party.





The traditional leader said the PF now requires a leader capable of rebuilding and reuniting the party ahead of the 2026 General Elections.





Chief Mabumba noted that the PF presidency demands someone with a proven track record of development and a clear understanding of the needs of the people, citing Dr. Chilufya’s contribution to Zambia’s health sector, where health infrastructure was developed countrywide.





He said with limited time remaining before the 2026 polls, the party needs a nationally recognised figure such as Dr. Chitalu Chilufya.



The Chief further urged Dr. Chilufya to unite the PF and embrace all members, including those who previously persecuted him, adding that leadership should be anchored on forgiveness and unity.





He also stated that should Dr. Chilufya be given an opportunity to govern, he must use it to unite the country.





Meanwhile, Chief Kalaba encouraged Dr. Chilufya to replicate what he did in the Ministry of Health to other Sectors Countrywide.





The Royal Highnesses were speaking when Dr. Chilufya accompanied by some members of the PF Central Committee, provincial, district, constituency and ward officials paid a courtesy call on them on Monday.