PF Must Say Sorry To Chishimba Kambwili

PF MUST SAY SORRY TO KING COBRA

By Kasabo Mutale Kalusa

The Leopard and its spots

At its next Central Committee sitting, the Patriotic Front should extend an apology to Chishimba Kambwili.

In 2015, Kambwili was ready to die on one hill and one hill only – Dora Siliya’s admission into PF.

The erstwhile Luanshya politician was so adamant in this protest that he claimed he would rather auction off his soul to the devil than have Siliya in the rank and file of the party.

He was a lone voice. It was not long before Kambwili went rogue and ran into trouble with his peers.

Kambwili is no angel. His main bone of contention, however was the reckless speed with which sits were being handed out around the PF top table of comrades. Outsiders had come to ran the show.

These grievances were genuine and valid. Kambwili had toiled tirelessly for Michael Sata’s party.

When others labeled Sata a mad old man, it was this fiery young miner from Roan who firmly stood by his side.

But how tables turn. Kambwili was flushed out of the PF with a litany of accusations that bordered on treachery and insubordination.

In 2022, the PF has now realized that politicians are creatures of convenience. Of the 7 members removed from the PF Central Committee on account of non-committal, 5 are ex- top MMD members. Today, they no longer see the need to associate with PF.

The PF only re-admitted Kambwili into the echelons of the Central Committee after the party’s return to the frontline of opposition politics. Ironic!

Those whose dwindling political fortunes were resurrected by President Lungu were the first to jump ship and abandon the party at the hour of need!