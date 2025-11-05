PF MUST STOP EXPLOITING EVEN THE DEAD FOR POLITICS!- Sikaile Sikaile

PF MUST STOP EXPLOITING EVEN THE DEAD FOR POLITICS!



Lundazi MP. Mrs.Brenda Nyirenda’s statement is a disgrace using Edgar Lungu’s death for cheap political mileage is pure insanity. Zambia has moved on, and the people deserve better leadership, not emotional manipulation, and therefore, finds her statement Childish and Dishonest.





To claim that the government has failed to provide leadership over the burial of former President Edgar Lungu is nothing but a childish and dishonest political gimmick. I think she should ask Mr. MAKEBI Zulu of why the body of former president Mr. Lungu Edgar has remained in the Mortuary since June 5th.





Let’s be real the PF exploited Edgar Lungu even when he was alive. They misled him during his presidency, feeding him lies that he would win the 2021 elections when some of us boldly told him he would lose miserably. Instead of accepting the truth, they called us names. Now, even in his death, they are shamelessly trying to use his lifeless body for political gain. That’s not leadership that’s madness! I didn’t expect such a statement from Madan Brenda,there are some crazy individuals within the PF who can sink low but not her unfortunately she has proven herself to be among those questionable characters within the PF administration.





It’s the same group that has been misleading the Lungu family not to cooperate with the government. And now that they’ve realized the people of Zambia have moved on, and there’s no sympathy vote to ride on, they’ve turned around to attack the very government that has spent massive resources to ensure Lungu receives a dignified burial.





Let’s get serious is Madam Nyirenda suggesting that even the South African government was foolish when it prepared its security wings to help repatriate ECL’s body? The truth is, some politicians in this country are completely disconnected from reality. They’ve lost every sense of decency, direction, and national respect.





The Government of the Republic of Zambia has made significant efforts since June 5th to repatriate the body of former President Edgar Lungu. Yet, the PF has shamefully stood in the way, blocking the process and creating unnecessary drama around a man who deserves a dignified rest.





It’s disturbing to see some individuals using this tragedy to push their own presidential ambitions while holding on to the body for political bargaining. This is not leadership it’s moral decay!





We must learn to be sincere, especially when a life is lost. Death should never be turned into a political weapon. What we are witnessing from the PF is beyond shameful it is a deep lack of respect for the nation and for the legacy of the late former president himself.





Let the man rest. Let Zambia move forward



Stop playing politics with death. Zambia deserves better.



Sikaile C Sikaile

Katombola Constituency

Independent Aspiring MP for 2026