PF NOT AT THE END OF THE ROAD DESPITE COURT INJUNCTION



….we will have a general conference in February to elect our leader, insists Mukandila





Lusaka… Thursday January 29, 2026



Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary General for Administration, Celestine Mambula Mukandila, says the former ruling party remains resolute and focused despite a recent ruling by the Kabwe High Court that upheld an injunction restraining the party from holding meetings or conferences.





The injunction bars a faction of the PF led by acting president Given Lubinda from convening any meetings or conferences in the name of the party.





However, speaking on a 5FM radio programme on Thursday, Mr. Mukandila said the ruling has not stalled the party’s plans, stating that preparations for the PF General Conference are at an advanced stage and will go ahead in February.





He said the PF Central Committee has already resolved that the conference will take place next month, with only the exact date yet to be confirmed.





“We have reached a very advanced stage to prepare for the General Conference for the Patriotic Front and we will have it in February. The PF Central Committee has already given its position that the conference will be held in February. We are just waiting for the Central Committee, in the nearest future but not later than Monday, to decide on the precise date,” Mr. Mukandila said.





He added that the party will emerge from the convention with a leader.



“By hook or crook, we will have the general conference,” he emphasized.





Mr. Mukandila accused the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) of sponsoring confusion within the PF, claiming the party’s challenges are politically motivated.



He maintained that the PF remains strong and enjoys widespread support across the country.



https://youtu.be/SgPqmGSFLoA?si=Njtppgpm8N0WkAiJ



“The PF is a movement. It is in the hearts of the people and it remains the biggest opposition political party in the country,” he said.



The Lusaka-based lawyer further disclosed that the PF may hold its convention either under the PF banner or through another political party within the Tonse Alliance.





He explained that late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu had left Hon Lubinda as acting Tonse Alliance chairperson and PF acting president, and that alliance members had agreed that both the chairmanship and presidential candidacy under Tonse would come from the PF.





“As such, we can use any party under the Tonse Alliance as a purpose vehicle,” Mr. Mukandila said.



He also warned PF members against associating with the Danny Pule-led Tonse Alliance, stating that it is not recognized by the PF.





“We issued a communiqué that whoever associates with the Danny Pule-led Tonse Alliance expels himself or herself,” he said.





Mr. Mukandila said the party remains determined to “redeem” Zambians from what he described as suffering under the UPND government.





He emphasized that discipline is critical to building a united opposition ahead of the August general elections.