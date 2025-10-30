PF PAID FOR ALL MINISTERS, I DON’T KNOW HOW FOUR OF US WERE LEFT OUT, CRIES  FACKSON SHAMENDA

PF PAID FOR ALL MINISTERS, I DON’T KNOW HOW FOUR OF US WERE LEFT OUT – SHAMENDA





PF organised resources to pay for all ministers [who remained in office], so I don’t know how the four of us were left out on the list, says former Labour Minister Fackson Shamenda.





Meanwhile, former home affairs deputy minister Colonel Panji Kaunda says he will remain silent until he consults his lawyers on the way forward.





On Tuesday, Vice-President Mutale Nalumango disclosed that four ministers who include Chishimba Kambwili, Kaunda, Shamenda and Dawson Kafwaya had not yet repaid money earned while illegally holding office following the 2016 dissolution of Parliament.





Commenting on the matter in an interview, Wednesday, Shamenda said the 2016 court judgement was unfair, arguing that ministers were lawfully appointed and should not have worked without compensation.



