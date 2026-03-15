PF-PAMODZI ALLIANCE PREPARES FOR PARTY CONVENTION AS CONCERNS OVER 2026 ELECTIONS RAISED



Lusaka, Zambia 15th March 2026



By Jack Makayi



Interim President for the PF–Padmozi Alliance and Acting President of the Patriotic Front, Given Lubinda, has directed party members across the country to prepare for the long-awaited party convention scheduled to take place within the next four days.





Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka, Lubinda said the convention marks a crucial step in strengthening internal democracy within the party ahead of the 2026 general elections. He emphasized the importance of unity and preparedness among party members as the political landscape begins to intensify.





Lubinda noted that the convention would provide a platform for the party to reaffirm its leadership structures and strategic direction as it works with its partners in the PF–Padmozi Alliance.





The Acting PF President also used the opportunity to raise concerns about the broader electoral environment as Zambia approaches the August 2026 general elections. He stated that the credibility of the upcoming polls would depend on whether they are conducted in a peaceful, transparent, and fair manner.





In his remarks, Lubinda appealed directly to Hakainde Hichilema, urging the Head of State to ensure that the electoral process upholds democratic standards and builds public confidence across the political divide.





“Leadership is defined by the legacy of the institutions one leaves behind,”Lubinda said, adding that there remains an opportunity for the country’s leadership to guide Zambia toward a path of national reconciliation and democratic integrity.





The PF official further expressed concern about the perceived independence and operational transparency of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), noting that confidence in the electoral body is vital for maintaining public trust in the democratic process.





According to Lubinda, concerns about the ECZ’s conduct and impartiality should not be dismissed as mere opposition grievances but rather treated as important warnings that require serious attention.





Meanwhile, members present at the press conference commended Lubinda for presenting what they described as a clear roadmap toward strengthening internal party democracy. They said the approach demonstrates the party’s commitment to resolving political differences through democratic processes before focusing on broader national politics.





The upcoming convention is expected to draw delegates from across the country as the Patriotic Front prepares its strategy ahead of the 2026 elections.



CIC PRESS TEAM