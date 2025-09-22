PF PRESIDENT CHABINGA HONOURED WITH BRIDGEBUILDER LEADERSHIP AWARD IN NEW YORK





Leader of the Opposition and Acting President of the Patriotic Front (PF), Hon. Roberts M. Chabinga has been honoured with the prestigious Bridgebuilder Leadership Award from the Heroes of Tomorrow’s Africa Foundation in New York, United States of America.





The award was conferred during a ceremony held, recognizing leaders who have transcended political boundaries to foster unity and progress.





The Heroes of Tomorrow’s Africa Foundation stated that the award was a tribute to Mr. Chabinga’s “bold and patriotic act of statesmanship,” specifically citing his recent endorsement of President Hakainde Hichilema as an example of prioritizing nation over party.





In his acceptance remarks, Mr. Chabinga expressed profound gratitude and dedicated the award to the people of Zambia.



“I am deeply humbled to receive this award, which I accept on behalf of every Zambian who believes in the power of reconciliation and the promise of a united future. This honour reaffirms my commitment, in my capacity as Leader of the Opposition and Acting President of the Patriotic Front, to work tirelessly with all stakeholders to build a stronger and more prosperous Zambia, transcending political and tribal divides,” Mr. Chabinga said.





The Bridgebuilder Leadership Award is one of the highest honours conferred by the Heroes of Tomorrow’s Africa Foundation, celebrating African leaders whose courage and vision have inspired collaboration and national unity.





The Heroes of Tomorrow’s Africa Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating and empowering African leaders, innovators, and change-makers who are buildig a better future for the continent.





This is according to a statement issued by the PF Media Team in USA.