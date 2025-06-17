PF PRESIDENT CHABINGA SIGNS ECL’s BOOK OF CONDOLENCE  AT BELVEDERE LODGE.

CHABINGA SIGNS ECL’s BOOK OF CONDOLENCE AT BELVEDERE LODGE.





He Writes……

Today, I had the solemn honour of signing the book of condolence at Belvedere Lodge, the official mourning place for our late Sixth Republican President, His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

I was joined by my esteemed colleagues, Chama South Patriotic Front (PF) Member of Parliament, Hon. Davyson Mug’andu, and Musanzala Patriotic Front Member of Parliament, Hon. Elias Daka.





It was a truly heartfelt and meaningful moment as we reflected on the profound contributions of a man who dedicated his life to the service and development of our beloved nation. President Lungu’s legacy of unwavering commitment to Zambia will forever be etched in our hearts.





As we navigate this period of national mourning, I call upon all Zambians to embrace peace, unity, and respect. Let us honour President Lungu’s memory by upholding the values of harmony and understanding that he championed.





Tomorrow, as we prepare to receive the remains of our late Republican President from South Africa, let us do so with the reverence and dignity this moment demands.





May his soul rest in eternal peace.



Signed,

Robert Chabinga

Acting Patriotic Front President and Leader of Opposition