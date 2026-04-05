PF PRESIDENT MAKEBI ZULU HAS APPOINTED BRAVE MWEETWA AS NATIONAL YOUTH CHAIRPERSON

PRESIDENT MAKEBI ZULU HAS APPOINTED BRAVE MWEETWA AS NATIONAL YOUTH CHAIRPERSON



Sunday, 05th April 2026



President Makebi Zulu has appointed Member of the Central Committee, Brave Mweetwa as new National Youth Chairperson.





He has also congratulated Mr Mweetwa for the appointment to this key portfolio.



President Zulu has urged Mr. Mweetwa to help mobilize young people, who are the largest demographic group in the electoral process,so that they participate actively in the governance of the country.





He said the young people in Zambia were looking for a focused national leadership that will resolve their concerns regarding youth unemployment, lack of economic opportunity, empowerment and extremely limited educational opportunities, failure to include them in key decision-making processes and he hoped that Mr. Mweetwa could help bridge this gap by mobilizing them to the Party.





He directed Mr. Mweetwa to restore the active participation of youths at all levels in the Party, a hallmark the party was known for.





And President Makebi Zulu has announced that the process of receiving applications for individuals intending to stand as candidates in the upcoming elections as members of parliament, mayors, council chairperson and Councillors, was on-going and the approvals by the Central Committee will be given soon.





He stated that despite the legal hurdles that face the Party, the details of the form of participation in the 2026 general elections will be communicated soon but encouraged candidates to prepare and be ready.





Issued by;



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson for Information and Publicity

Member of the Central Committee

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