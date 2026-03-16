PF PRESIDENT MILES SAMPA APPLIES FOR REMOVAL OF MORGAN NGONA FROM KABWE INJUNCTION

PATRIOTIC FRONT PRESIDENT MILES SAMPA APPLIES FOR REMOVAL OF MORGAN NGONA FROM KABWE INJUNCTION





Kabwe- Monday, 16th March 2026



Patriotic Front President Miles Sampa has applied to the Kabwe High Court to substitute former Secretary General, Morgan Ngona from the Court records.





In the matter before Kabwe High Court Judge-in-Charge, Hon. Mr. Justice Kelvin Hancubwili Limbani, Ngona had obtained an injunction to restrain the Patriotic Front from holding a general conference and restrained the Given Lubinda faction from holding any Party activities.





But last week, Lusaka High Court Judge, Hon. Mrs. Justice Conceptor Chinyanwa Zulu dismissed the case in which Ngona was contesting his dismissal as Secretary General of the Patriotic Front for want of prosecution since 2024.





Although she later granted his application for appeal, she dismissed his application to attempt to stay her own judgement.





Earlier in March 2025, Judge Zulu dropped Ngona’s injunction to restrain his dismissal after Miles’ lawyers submitted that the Stay was irregular. Since then government institution namely Parliament, ECZ and the Registrar of Socities have illegally maintained him on their records as SG pending the full determination of his case and which came to its finality with the March 3rd Judgement. The Judge refused to set aside her ruling pending his Apeal.





Following this development of Ngona’s entire case dismissed, the Chief Registrar of Societies has removed both Chabinga and Ngona as Office Bearers of the Patriotic Front.





The Registrar and Judge Limbani are obligated to abide by High Court Judge CC Zulu 3rd March ruling.





But earlier in the day Chabinga proudly announced that he cannot be removed as PF Acting President and Committee member despite the court orders and released an unupdated list showing unaltered list of office bearers before the court judgment.