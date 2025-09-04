PF PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRANT Brian MUNDUBILE MUST EXPLAIN TO ZAMBIANS’





By Timmy



For years now, the people of Zambia have been asking very serious questions regarding Mr. Brian Mundubile, former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and now a PF presidential aspirant. Unfortunately, instead of providing clear answers, Mr. Mundubile has chosen to ignore or pretend that these concerns do not exist.





As citizens of this nation, we are left with no choice but to confront him directly:





1. How did several companies linked to you receive government contracts without you declaring interest as required by law?

Tender regulations are clear constitutional office holders must declare any interest in the bidding process. Instead, it appears influence and privilege were abused to benefit personally from government contracts.





2. Who is behind Omni Construction?

Zambians demand clarity on Omni Construction, a company that was awarded:



K65.9 million for 50 kilometers of the Ntumba–Nkole Mfumu feeder road in Kasama,



and another K49 million for 40 kilometers from Ntumba to Musowa road in Kasama.





Mr. Mundubile, the people want to know your true connection to this company.



3. What about Shimalata Engineering and Construction?

This company was awarded 48 kilometers of the Kaputa to Mushindaila road in Lupososhi at a cost of K57.1 million. How close are your ties to this firm, and why has this not been openly disclosed?





4. Build Trust Construction Limited

A company registered with you as a shareholder according to PACRA records was awarded K55 million for the 50-kilometer Njalamimba–Kalawe road in Mporokoso. Why did you fail to declare interest in this matter?





These are not small allegations. They go to the very heart of accountability and integrity in public service.



To those who argue, “If he delivered the projects, then there is no problem” — the answer is simple: the law does not say so. The law requires transparency. The law demands that leaders must not abuse their positions for personal gain.





It has now been over four years since PF lost power, and yet Mr. Mundubile has failed to give convincing answers to these questions. Zambians are still waiting. Pretending to respond while dodging the real issues will not work.





The people of this nation deserve honesty. They deserve leaders who put the country first not personal pockets.





