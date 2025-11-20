BREAKING NEWS: PF PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRANT CHANDA KATOTOBWE DECLINES MCC APPOINTMENT





“Let me express my appreciation for your recognition and consideration of my leadership capabilities and subsequent offer for me to serve in the position of Member of Central Committee of our Patriotic Front Party.





However, as I mentioned, this nomination has come at a crucial time; when we are left with only ten (10) days to the Patriotic Front General Conference, I am of the view that the current campaign disposition and the offer may be misconstrued as an attempt to uplift an entrant.

Any such biased views will not go well with the direction of my national political beliefs. This is because national values, national unity and intra Patriotic Front Party unity must be reinforced at all times. The independence of leadership is to create an environment to self-actualize the process of competition.





I sincerely thank you for your consideration and look forvard to building solid unity in order to serve the Patriotic Front and Zambia at large.”