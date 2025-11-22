PF PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRANT MONDE CALLS LEADERSHIP DISPUTES REGRETTABLE, URGES UNITY





Patriotic Front (PF) presidential aspirant Greyford Monde has urged party leaders and members to prioritize unity and dialogue as the party navigates internal disagreements ahead of its upcoming General Conference.





In a statement, Mr Monde described recent leadership disputes and issues of indiscipline within the PF as deeply regrettable, warning that they threaten the cohesion of the party.





“Every decision we make must reflect the collective will, aspirations, and interests of the general membership,” Monde said, emphasizing that the PF belongs to all its members, not to any individual or faction.





Mr Monde has called on the party leadership to convene a Central Committee meeting to openly address and resolve perceived differences in a spirit of brotherhood and mutual respect.





He also appealed to the Council of Elders to intervene decisively and impartially to help bridge divisions and realign all groups behind a shared vision.



Mr Monde stressed that grassroots members remain the backbone of the party and urged them to stay calm, united, and steadfast.





He expressed confidence that the party can overcome current challenges and emerge stronger, ready to deliver meaningful change to Zambians ahead of the 2026 general elections.





“This storm shall surely pass. Together, we will weather it and march onward to resounding victory in 2026. Zambia shall be saved. The Patriotic Front shall rise stronger,” Mr Monde stated.



Credit: Millennium Radio