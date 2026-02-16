PF PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRING CANDIDATE MAKEBI ZULU SAYS HE WILL BE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA





IN a short video posted on his Facebook page, where Zulu is seen addressing church congregants, Sunday, Zulu said he will not remain where he is because the God who raises Kings will raise him.





“I don’t know about you, if you get offended, it’s your fault, this is for me. Declaration number five: I declare divine elevation, as God raises kings, he is also raising me into my appointment. I will not remain where I am if it is below my calling and where I am is below my calling, church. Where I am is below my calling. He who raises kings is raising me to be king and as such, I declare that I will be president of the Republic of Zambia. Please don’t get offended, it’s my declaration,” said Zulu.





And commenting on Information and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa, who directed public broadcasters like ZNBC to give coverage to all political parties, Zulu, in an interview described Mweetwa’s remarks as “window dressing”.





“Firstly, that is an admission that the public media has not been doing the right thing, that is an admission that there has been an abuse of the citizens by denying them access to information that ordinarily, they should have access to. It is also an admission that the playing field has not been level because the public media has towed the line of government.

The same way they have destroyed public media, they have destroyed the Judiciary, they have destroyed the Legislature. As to whether that is genuine or not, you can tell that all the moves in the judiciary, the legislature, and the public media have been so deliberate such that the persons that are in there are not doing it because they want to, they are doing it for fear of being reprimanded, losing their jobs, and all those things.

So, that is just window dressing, we know Cornelius Mweetwa, and that statement alone, whether he means it, is something else. We shall see as things unfold whether, the public broadcasters or indeed the public media are going to adhere to the purported advice. When, underneath the breath, we know they mean ‘don’t cover them’,” he said.





Meanwhile, Zulu said the police were working under instructions from a “timid government”.



“See, the police are working under instructions of a timid government, a government that does not want competition, when I am going to meet structures, I do not need to notify the police. That is an inside the club issue, we are not open to the public for the public to come and, it is ourselves as members of the party that are meeting together.

So, to suggest that no, it is not campaign time, to say it is not campaign time, who says, party structures only meet during campaign time? Why should it be an illegal assembly only when a particular individual is visiting them when others are visiting, it’s okay? So, you cannot really give such an excuse, we know that the police are working under very difficult circumstances. If they were given the liberty to make their own judgment, they would not do what they are doing,” said Zulu.





“But because there is someone who is timid somewhere, someone who is scared somewhere. Because they, they know they have not delivered on the promises that they made, they do not want anyone to remind the people, they do not want anyone to offer alternatives. We will continue pushing, it does not matter whether they bring a 100 or a 1,000 police officers, we shall continue pushing the agenda for Zambia.

The agenda to tell the people what they, what they want to hear, to tell the people what we want to do for them, and to tell the people the failures of government and the alternatives that we are offering”.



News Diggers