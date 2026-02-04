PF PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRING CANDIDATE WITHDRAWS TO SUPPORT TONSE ALLIANCE CHAIRMAN BRIAN MUNDUBILE





Former Transport Minister, PF Lunte MP and PF aspiring presidential candidate Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya has thrown his weight behind his fellow PF presidential candidate and Tonse Alliance Chairman Brian Mundubile.





Speaking this morning on HOT FM Zambia, Mr Kafwaya said the Zambian people have accepted the candidature of Brian Mundubile and should be supported.





He becomes the first presidential candidate to withdraw and support a fellow candidate. We wait to see others rallying behind one person as it’s said, you can only have one president at a time.