PF Proposes to Reschedule Forthcoming Convention – Makebi Zulu

Patriotic Front – PF Presidential Candidate, Hon. Makebi Zulu, has announced that the party is proposing to reschedule its much-anticipated convention.





Speaking during a livestream address to the nation, Hon. Zulu said the decision follows a meeting of all PF presidential candidates convened by former Vice President Inonge Mutukwa Wina, together with other senior elders of the party.





He explained that the consultative meeting focused on fostering unity, ensuring transparency, and resolving outstanding concerns ahead of the elective convention.





Hon. Zulu noted that the elders advised the candidates to prioritise consensus-building and to safeguard the integrity of the process, prompting the proposal to shift the convention date.

Fellow citizens,



The resilience of the party to withstand external and internal conflict is unquestionable as it has been tested overtime. Once again, the party is challenged to rise to the call for unity and proven oneness and give hope to the nation. on behalf of all aspiring candidates, i have been authorized to issue this statement.





Today, the aspiring candidates held a meeting at which the call to unity and resolution of percieved conflicts was highlighted under the guidance of the Elders of the party who included the Former Vice President of the Republic of Zambia, Her Honour Madam Inonge Mutukwa Wina, Ambassodor Paul Lumbi, and Hon. Ng’onga Mukupa, The former National Chairman of the Patriotic Front Party.





Following the successful talks, it has been agree that the parties continue engaging in fostering oneness and unity of purpose. As such, the meeting resolved to propose to the central committee to postpone the holding of the proposed convention to a later date as shall be decided by the central committee.





May God bless our party as we work towards fostering unity both within the party and the country at large.



List of Candidates who attended the meeting;





1. Hon Chishimba Kambwili

2. Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya

3. Hon Makebi Zulu

4. Hon Chitalu Chilufya

5. Hon Miles B Sampa

6. Hon Chanda Katotobwe

7. Hon Greyford Monde

8. Hon Brian Mundubile

9. Hon Given Lubinda



Signed:

Hon Makebi Zulu

PF Presidential Candidate.