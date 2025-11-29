 BRIEFING | PF Questions Logic and Cost of Tasila Lungu Ousting



The Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, declared the Chawama parliamentary seat vacant following the prolonged absence of MP Tasila Lungu. The decision, announced on Friday, invokes Article 72 of the Constitution after Ms Lungu failed to attend parliamentary business for nearly five months and did not respond to formal directives requiring her return.





Speaker Mutti noted that Tasila was instructed to resume duties within fourteen days after her father’s burial, or within fourteen days of the opening of the Fifth Session.





She did not appear before the Committee on Privileges and Absences and did not seek written permission for her continued absence, prompting the vacancy declaration.





PF party presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has questioned both the timing and financial implications of the decision.





Speaking at the Oasis Forum prayer gathering, Mundubile argued that calling a by-election six months before Parliament dissolves would impose an unnecessary burden on the Treasury.





“It costs poor taxpayers about K30 million to conduct a parliamentary election,” he said. “Where will the money come from when government cannot buy drugs in hospitals, pay farmers for the maize they sold to FRA, or import electricity?”





Under electoral law, a by-election must be held within ninety days of a vacancy. A new MP for Chawama would likely sit for a very short period before the House dissolves ahead of the 13 August 2026 elections.





PF officials have signalled that they will challenge the decision.



Tasila Lungu, who has remained in South Africa since the death of her father, former President Edgar Lungu, issued a statement to constituents acknowledging the development.





She said she continued to participate virtually in Parliament and highlighted ongoing community work led by councillors and constituency staff.





“We have made every effort to represent you, including virtually, during this deeply painful mourning period as we have not yet laid Dad to rest,” she wrote.



Ms Lungu thanked residents for their support and said the team would “fight to keep our Chawama family strong and united.”





The vacancy comes as tensions remain relatively active over the unresolved burial dispute of the former head of state, now before the South African courts.





It also places Chawama, a historically competitive constituency, back into the national spotlight ahead of the 2026 campaign cycle.



© The People’s Brief | Goran Handya