PF REMAINS THE BIGGEST POLITICAL PARTY – MUNDUBILE.

MPOROKOSO PF MP Brian Mundubile says PF remains the biggest political party in the country despite the UPND’s quest to destroy it.





Mundubile says the party’s size is evident in the large turnout of its members during national holidays like Women’s Day, Youth Day and Independence Day.





And Mundubile says Gilbert Liswaniso’s remarks that the ruling party does not need competition are an admission of their failure to govern.



Recently, Liswaniso, who is UPND National Youth Chairman, said the UPND felt good that the PF was dying because they did not need competition.





Liswaniso also said government was investing heavily in the energy sector so that there would be no talks about load shedding by 2029.



Commenting on this in an interview, Monday, Mundubile said the UPND government had failed to kill the PF despite their continued attempts since they assumed office.





“It’s laughable. The only time a ruling party would not want to have competition is when they know that they have failed. So, those statements alone, that they do not want competition, are an admission that they have failed. So, the Zambians know that the UPND has failed and I am happy they talked about ending loadshedding in 2029. When President Hakainde Hichilema was campaigning before 2021, he was campaigning to end loadshedding within the five years of his presidency. So, jumping to 2029 is an admittance that they have indeed failed. It is a fact that the only thing UPND has done from the time they were elected [has been] to fight the PF. That’s the only thing they have done at the expense of delivering to the Zambian people. From the first day they got into power, they began to fight the PF, they forgot about serving the Zambian people. They forgot about delivering to the Zambian people,” he said.





“What has disappointed them is that for four years straight, they have failed to kill the PF. Today, PF remains the biggest not only opposition political party, it’s the biggest political party in Zambia. The PF is the biggest political party in Zambia. To confirm what I am saying, as opposed to those organised meetings where members are transported to a particular area because the President is there, he should take note of a national day like Independence Day where people are celebrating countrywide. PF shows its full size in numbers on such days like Women’s Day, Youth Day, and Independence Day. So, despite the vigorous and violent fight that the UPND has put up to try and destroy the PF, the PF has stood firm and today, it has showed its full resilience, it has showed that it is very much alive as opposed to what the UPND is saying and they wished it could die”.





He added that the PF was more alive than ever and was ready to take over the reins of power in 2026.





“It (PF) is more alive than ever now that it is getting ready to take over the reins of power. So, I am happy that they are now admitting that they don’t want competition because they have nothing to show people what they have done in the past five years. PF is very much alive, we’ve stood the persecution the past four years. So, saying PF is dying is wishful thinking,” said Mundubile.



CREDIT: News Diggers