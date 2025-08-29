PF  Report UPND govt to  Human Rights Commision

PF Acting President Hon Given Lubinda, SG Nakachinda, MCC Dr Canisius Banda and MCC Isaiah Bwanga, we went to the Human Rights Commision offices.





We were hosted by the Director General Ms Mbololwa and her Directors. We listed our complaint on the abuse and capture by UPND/The President of all arms government namely the Executive (The Police) , the Judiciary and the Legislature to the disadvantage of certain ethnics classes he dislikes.





We gave examples of Francis Kapwepwe, Hon Munir Zulu, Hon JJ Banda, Hon Bowman Lusambo, Hon Maureen Mabonga,Hon Chishimba Kambwili, Hon Davies Chama, Hon Chishimba Kambwili and others. This all while known Council Chairperson, MPs and Ministers that exhibited similar sentiments have remained Scot free.





We submitted that even while incarcerated, their rights to be visited by their beloved ones are being denied.





#ProjectBackToTheRuleOfLaw



Miles B. Sampa, MP

Leader of Opposition